

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) reported late Wednesday that its third-quarter attributable net income declined 22 percent from last year to 46.9 billion yen.



Operating income was 53.8 billion yen, down 33 percent from the same period last year. Net sales were 974.7 billion yen, a 5 percent decrease from last year. The lower sales were due primarily to decreased sales in the Energy and Electric Systems and Information and Communication Systems segments.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company lifted its forecast, and now expects attributable net income of 190 billion yen, higher than previous estimate of 185.0 billion yen, but 17 percent decrease from fiscal 2016.



Operating income is now expected to be 255.0 billion yen, compared to previous view of 250.0 billion yen, but down 15 percent from fiscal 2016.



Net sales are now expected to be 4.2 trillion yen, higher than previous estimate of 4.15 trillion yen, and a 4 percent decrease from fiscal 2016.



The consolidated earnings forecast has been revised, primarily due to improved performance forecast in the Industrial Automation Systems and Electric Devices segments, resulted mainly by the company's revised terms of foreign currency rates in which it sees the yen weaker in and after the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.



In Japan, the shares are trading at 1,673.50 yen, down 3.96 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX