Cognizant Expands Operations in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH), a leading global provider of information technology, consulting and business process services, today announced the expansion of its operations in Hong Kong with the opening of a new office.

Cognizant's expanded presence in Hong Kong will enhance its existing operations in the Greater China region and enable Cognizant's global, regional and local clients to leverage the technical and business capabilities available in the region, while delivering deep local insights and time zone advantages to the company's growing roster of customers in Asia Pacific.

Cognizant currently employs more than 300 professionals in Hong Kong, delivering a broad range of services-across digital business, operations, and systems and technology-to more than 30 leading organisations in industry sectors such as financial services, insurance, retail, consumer goods, energy, utilities, and travel and hospitality.

"We are pleased that Cognizant has established a new office in Hong Kong, underscoring its long-term commitment to the region," said Arthur Wong, Chief Information Officer at China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited [CCB (Asia)], a leading provider of commercial, corporate, consumer and private banking services. "CCB (Asia) has been using Cognizant's high-quality financial services and technology expertise for years to manage and operate essential business processes more efficiently, lower operating costs through automation, enhance risk management, and deliver better business outcomes. Technology is key to realizing our vision of innovative and smart banking in today's digital era. In Cognizant, we have a partner who can help us unlock the full power of our technology environment and create competitive advantage through process and technology excellence."

"We congratulate Cognizant on the inauguration of its new office in Hong Kong," said Gary Ma, Chief Information Officer at BOC International Holdings. "Over the past few years, Cognizant has been providing us with a range of technology services. We look forward to a continuing and collaborative partnership."

"We continue to steadily grow our presence and investment in Hong Kong," said Jayajyoti Sengupta, Asia Pacific Head at Cognizant. "Hong Kong's booming information and communication technology sector is among the world's most advanced. That, combined with Hong Kong's specialist business and technology talent, makes the city a great location for us to deliver mission-critical transformative services to our clients in Asia Pacific and elsewhere, helping them navigate the shift to the digital era and enabling them to build stronger, more agile and innovative businesses. Our expansion in Hong Kong underscores our confidence in the ability of the city's talent pool to help our clients win in today's technology- and data-intensive world."

Cognizant runs an active graduate recruitment programme in Hong Kong to hire entry-level technical and management talent from premier institutions and has been hiring graduates from institutions such as Hong Kong University, Chinese University, and City University. As part of its commitment to building talent for the future, Cognizant provides technical and soft skills training to entry-level hires in line with global benchmarks and deploys them to technology and consulting projects upon the successful completion of the training.

About Cognizant

