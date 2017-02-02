sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,691 Euro		+0,28
+1,20 %
WKN: 895705 ISIN: SE0000242455 Ticker-Symbol: FRYA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDBANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWEDBANK AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,727
23,966
01.02.
23,775
23,894
07:30
02.02.2017 | 07:13
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Swedbank's Year-End Report 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Birgitte Bonnesen, President and CEO comments:
"Heading into 2016 three of our highest priorities were to improve customer value, increase efficiency and strengthen employee engagement. In summing up the past year, I am proud to say that we have made progress in all these areas."

Interim report for the fourth quarter 2016

Fourth quarter 2016 compared with third quarter 2016

  • Increased lending volumes supported net interest income
  • Å¸Net commission income benefited from positive stock market development
  • Å¸Higher volumes of covered bond repurchases weighed down Treasury's result
  • Å¸Increased provisions in oil related sectors
  • Å¸Costs in line with expectations
  • Å¸Stronger capitalisation
  • Proposed dividend per share of SEK 13.20 (10.70)

Swedbank AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980) and/or the regulatory framework of Nasdaq Stockholm). This information was sent to be published on 2 February 2017 at 07.00 CET.

CONTACT:

Gregori Karamouzis,
Head of Investor Relations,
E-mail: gregori.karamouzis@swedbank.com,
Tel: +46 727 40 63 38

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/swedbank/r/swedbank-s-year-end-report-2016,c2178899

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/67/2178899/622652.pdf

Year-End Report 2016

http://news.cision.com/swedbank/i/figures-q4-2016,c2068130

Figures q4 2016


© 2017 PR Newswire