Swedbank's Year-End Report 2016

Birgitte Bonnesen, President and CEO comments:

"Heading into 2016 three of our highest priorities were to improve customer value, increase efficiency and strengthen employee engagement. In summing up the past year, I am proud to say that we have made progress in all these areas."

Interim report for the fourth quarter 2016

Fourth quarter 2016 compared with third quarter 2016

Increased lending volumes supported net interest income

Net commission income benefited from positive stock market development

Higher volumes of covered bond repurchases weighed down Treasury's result

Increased provisions in oil related sectors

Costs in line with expectations

Stronger capitalisation

Proposed dividend per share of SEK 13.20 (10.70)

