Swedbank's Year-End Report 2016

Birgitte Bonnesen, President and CEO comments:
"Heading into 2016 three of our highest priorities were to improve customer value, increase efficiency and strengthen employee engagement. In summing up the past year, I am proud to say that we have made progress in all these areas."
Interim report for the fourth quarter 2016
Fourth quarter 2016 compared with third quarter 2016
- Increased lending volumes supported net interest income
- Å¸Net commission income benefited from positive stock market development
- Å¸Higher volumes of covered bond repurchases weighed down Treasury's result
- Å¸Increased provisions in oil related sectors
- Å¸Costs in line with expectations
- Å¸Stronger capitalisation
- Proposed dividend per share of SEK 13.20 (10.70)
