sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,049 Euro		+0,019
+0,05 %
WKN: A0NBLH ISIN: DK0060094928 Ticker-Symbol: D2G 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
DONG ENERGY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DONG ENERGY A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,881
35,231
01.02.
35,008
35,137
01.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DONG ENERGY A/S
DONG ENERGY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DONG ENERGY A/S35,049+0,05 %