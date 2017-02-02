The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 02.02.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 02.02.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 4IV XFRA US46187W1071 INVITATION HOMES DL -,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 21J XFRA US4811161011 JOUNCE THERAP. DL-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA NXHA XFRA ZAE000221370 AFRICAN PHOENIX I.RC-,025 EQ00 EQU EUR N