Nokian Tyres plc Performance Share Plan; Performance Period 2017 and Realization of Performance Period 2016

HELSINKI, Feb 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release February 2, 2017 8:00 a.m.

In February 2016, the Board of Directors of Nokian Tyres plc approved the Performance Share Plan for the Group's key employees. The plan's performance periods are calendar years 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The potential reward from the performance period 2017 will be based on the Nokian Tyres Group's Net Sales and Operating Profit. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2017 correspond to an approximate maximum total of 540,000 Nokian Tyres plc shares including also the proportion to be paid in cash. During the performance period 2017, the Plan is directed to approximately 200 key employees, including the members of the Group's Management Team.

The potential reward from the performance period 2017 will be paid partly in the Company's shares and partly in cash in 2018. The shares paid as reward may not be transferred during an approximately one-year restriction period established for the shares. For shares paid on the basis of the performance period 2017, the restriction period will end on 31 March 2019.

The rewards to be paid in 2017, on the basis of the achievement of the required performance levels set for the performance criteria of the performance period 2016, correspond to a total of 402,875 Nokian Tyres plc shares including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The Plan was directed to 182 key employees, including the members of the Group's Management Team. The shares paid as reward may not be transferred during an approximately one-year restriction period established for the shares. For shares paid on the basis of the performance period 2016, the restriction period will end on 31 March 2018. The members of the Group's Management Team must hold 25% of the received gross shares until the member's shareholding in the Company equals the member's fixed gross annual salary.

