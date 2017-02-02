STOCKHOLM, Feb 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Aet Altroff is appointed Head of Customer Value Management (CVM) in Swedbank and member of the Group Executive Committee. This is a new Group function in Swedbank that will develop the bank's ability to offer personalised services and products.

In October of 2016 Swedbank announced the creation of Digital Banking with the aim to ensure digital development, transformation and innovation. At the same time Swedbank announced that a new organisation - CVM - was being formed. CVM will drive customer loyalty with proactive, relevant and personalised offers distributed to the right channel at the right time based on customer insights.

- Aet's solid experience in the area of retail banking and proven track record of building customer loyalty is a great asset for Swedbank and I am very pleased that we are now able to launch CVM. Aet and her team have an important task to continue developing our customer data and analytics abilities in all four home markets. Their foremost target is more satisfied and loyal customers through personalised offers, says Birgitte Bonnesen, President and CEO of Swedbank.

Aet Altroff has a bachelor in Business Administration from the Tallinn Technical University. She has had several leading positions in Swedbank with a focus on retail banking and customer loyalty.

For more information:

Claes Warrén, Press Contact, Swedbank, phone +46 70375 00 54

Swedbank AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980) and/or the regulatory framework of Nasdaq Stockholm). This information was sent to be published on 2 February 2017 at 07.05 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/swedbank/r/aet-altroff-appointed-head-of-customer-value-management,c2178921

The following files are available for download: