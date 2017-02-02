Nordic Nanovector: Share Options Granted, Including Options to Primary Insiders

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") has on 1th of February 2017 decided to grant 719,500 share options to employees in accordance with the proxy given by the Annual General Meeting held on 19 May 2016. Each option, when exercised, will give the right to acquire one share in Nordic Nanovector. The options are granted without consideration.

The options will expire after 7 years. The vesting schedule means that 25% of each option holder's options will vest 12 months after the day of grant as long as the option holder is still employed. Thereafter, 1/36 of the remaining options will vest each month as long as the option holder is still employed, with the first 1/36 vesting 13 months after the day of grant. The exercise price of the options is NOK 90.37. The exercise price is equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the shares of the Company quoted on the Oslo Boers the last five days prior to the date of the grant.

Primary insiders that were granted options have the following holdings of options and shares in the Company after the new share options were granted on 1th of February 2017 (new options in parenthesis):

Luigi Costa, CEO holds 1,338,106 options (250,000) and owns 79,115 shares

Tone Kvåle, CFO holds 315,000 options (105,000) and owns 179,608 shares including shares to related party

Marco Renoldi, COO holds 464,137 options (96,000) and owns 74,000 shares

Anniken Hagen, CTOO holds 177,000 options (35,000) and owns 63,858 shares

Lisa Rojkjaer, CMO holds 375,000 options (35,000) and owns 2,186 shares

Rita Dege, CHRO holds 67,000 options (35,000) and owns 4,754 shares

Jostein Dahle, CSO holds 150,000 options (15,000) and owns 204,958 shares including shares to related party

The options allocated to the management of the Company is in accordance with the Board of Director's Declaration on salaries and other remuneration to the senior executive management, as approved by the Company's annual general meeting held 19 May 2016. The total number of outstanding share options is now 3,509,676 equivalent to 6.7 % of outstanding shares and options on a fully diluted basis.

For further information, please contact:

Tone Kvåle, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47 91 51 95 76

E-mail: tkvale@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is a biotech company focusing on the development and commercialisation of novel targeted therapeutics in haematology and oncology. The Company's lead clinical-stage product opportunity is Betalutin®, the first in a new class of Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to improve upon and complement current options for the treatment of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need and orphan drug opportunities, representing a growing market worth over $12 billion by 2018.

Betalutin® comprises a tumour-seeking anti-CD37 antibody, lilotomab (previously referred to as HH1), conjugated to a low intensity radionuclide (lutetium-177). The preliminary data has shown promising efficacy and safety profile in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in a difficult-to-treat NHL patient population. The Company is aiming at developing Betalutin® for the treatment of major types of NHL with first regulatory submission anticipated in 1H 2019.

Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets, while exploring potential distribution agreements in selected geographies. The Company is committed to developing its ARC pipeline to treat multiple selected cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 and 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

