CapMan Oyj: CapMan establishes a new investment area, CapMan Infra

CapMan Press release 2 February 2017 at 8.35 a.m. EET

CapMan establishes a new investment area, CapMan Infra

CapMan has established a new investment area, CapMan Infra, which focuses on Nordic mid-cap infrastructure assets. The new investment area will connect investors and Nordic infrastructure asset owners while creating value through local origination of investment opportunities and active ownership and asset management. The establishment of CapMan Infra is part of CapMan's growth strategy, which includes launching new value adding investment solutions.

Ville Poukka, M. Sc. (Econ.) has been appointed to head CapMan Infra. Poukka joins CapMan from Danske Bank Corporate Finance, where he has been Managing Director and responsible for Nordic Energy and Infrastructure operations. Poukka has advised clients in several infrastructure transactions in Finland and Sweden. Poukka will officially start at CapMan during the second quarter of 2017.

"We implement this investment strategy gradually based on investor preferences and asset characteristics. Managed account mandates or investments in single assets through club deal structures are a likely approach in the beginning but we are also considering the establishment of an infrastructure fund. For the time being, we are focused on origination and making the first investments," says Ville Poukka, Partner of CapMan Infra.

CapMan Infra's investment focus is primarily core infrastructure assets in sectors such as energy, transportation and telecommunication. Key geographical markets are in Finland and Sweden, but assets in other Nordic countries can be considered as well. In addition to Poukka, CapMan Infra will include a small local team of experienced infrastructure investment professionals. The team with extensive networks in Europe will combine infrastructure deal-making and asset management experience.

"Many investors look to allocate more capital into real assets in the current investment environment. There is high investor appetite for Nordic mid-cap infrastructure assets, but relatively few asset managers that are actively covering this space. CapMan's strengths are local know-how, an established market position and extensive investor networks. We have charted the market for a while and when the key person was found, everything came together. Now is a good time to implement our growth strategy based on active ownership also in this new investment area," says Joakim Frimodig, Director, Strategic Growth Initiatives at CapMan.

