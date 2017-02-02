Elekta to Support Uppsala University Hospital in Improvement of Cancer Care

STOCKHOLM, Feb 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Uppsala University Hospital, one of Scandinavia's foremost teaching hospitals, will strengthen its leading position with advanced radiotherapy equipment from Elekta (EKTA-B.ST). The center will acquire Versa HD' linear accelerators (linacs) and Flexitron® brachytherapy afterloaders to be installed in its new oncology building currently under construction.

Each year more than 50,000 Swedes receive a cancer diagnosis, however only 60 percent survive their disease. Elekta's range of advanced cancer treatment solutions and oncology informatics will help Uppsala University Hospital support Sweden's national cancer strategy by: improving care; extending survival and improving quality of life after diagnosis; and reducing regional differences in survival.

Versa HD combines high definition dynamic radiosurgery treatments and precision radiotherapy in a single platform. The hospital will be able to deliver conventional therapies to treat a wide range of tumors throughout the body. Versa HD's advanced capabilities also enables treatment of highly-complex cancers that demand extraordinary targeting precision.

Dr. Calin Radu, Head of Radiation Oncology at Uppsala University Hospital, says: "Elekta's Versa HD is the best solution for both conventional cancer treatments as well as for advanced treatment techniques like Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) applications. Its advanced beam shaping, imaging and high dose rate technologies will allow us to treat complex cases close to critical structures in a very effective way."

To meet the high volume of prostate and gynecological cancer patients, the hospital will acquire two Flexitron brachytherapy afterloaders. Flexitron is an advanced digital brachytherapy system that reduces workflow complexity, improves efficiency & safety through its simple & intuitive design.

Steve Tomkins, Elekta's Business Unit Manager for the Nordic region, adds: "We're excited to build on our long-standing relationship with Uppsala University Hospital. In addition to being a reference site, the hospital is a research partner and has invested in our high field, MR-supported, linear accelerator. Through our collaboration, cancer patients in the Uppsala region and neighboring regions will have access to the most modern cancer care available."

The following images are available for download: Versa HD' and Flexitron®.

For further information, please contact:

Gert van Santen,

Group Vice President Corporate Communications, Elekta AB

Tel: +31 653 561 242,

E-mail: gert.vansanten@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Public Relations Manager

Tel: +1 770 670 2524,

E-mail: raven.canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: EST: Eastern Standard Time

About Elekta

Elekta is a human care company pioneering significant innovations and clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders. The company develops sophisticated, state-of-the-art tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. Stretching the boundaries of science and technology, providing intelligent and resource-efficient solutions that offer confidence to both health care providers and patients, Elekta aims to improve, prolong and even save patient lives.

Today, Elekta solutions in oncology and neurosurgery are used in over 6,000 hospitals worldwide. Elekta employs around 3,600 employees globally. The corporate headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.elekta.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: