Das folgende Instrument wird heute EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument wil be traded ex capital measure today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be published today.
ISIN Mnemonic Name
US4511001012 2IN ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
