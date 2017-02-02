

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (NISTY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent fell 61.2 percent to 59.41 billion yen from 153.03 billion yen last year. Earnings per share plunged to 67.08 yen from 166.79 yen last year.



Operating profit was 62.1 billion yen, down 58 percent from the prior year.



Consolidated net sales were 3.33 trillion yen, down 10.3 percent from 3.72 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full term of fiscal 2016, the company's forecast for profit attributable to owners of the parent has increased to 80.0 billion yen from the previous forecast of 60.0 billion yen, due to factors such as an uptrend in the earnings of affiliates, the company said. The new outlook represents a decline of 45 percent from last year.



Consolidated ordinary profit is expected to be 130.0 billion yen, which remains unchanged.



Consolidated sales are expected to be 4.55 trillion yen, down 7.3 percent from last year.



Further, the company said it plans to pay a dividend of 25 yen per share, representing a dividend payout ratio of 28%.



