

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finnish network equipment maker Nokia Corp. (NOK) reported that its fourth-quarter profit was 658 million euros and 0.11 euros per share, compared to 499 million euros and 0.13 euros per share in the prior year. Operating profit for the quarter declined to 317 million euros from 643 million euros last year.



The year-on-year decrease in Nokia operating profit, compared to Nokia standalone operating profit, was primarily due to higher research and development expenses, higher selling, general and administrative expenses and a net negative fluctuation in other income and expenses, partially offset by higher gross profit, all of which primarily related to the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.



The company said it continue to expect its performance to improve in 2017 and see the potential for margin expansion in 2017 and beyond, as market conditions improve and our sales transformation programs gain further traction.



Nokia's Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.17 euros per share for 2016, compared to 0.16 euros per share paid in 2015.



Non-IFRS earnings per share for the fourth-quarter declined to 0.12 euros from 0.15 euros last year.



Net sales for the quarter increased 84% year-on-year to 6.641 billion euros, compared to Nokia standalone net sales. On a constant currency basis, Nokia net sales would have increased 84% year-on-year, compared to Nokia standalone net sales.



The year-on-year increase in Nokia net sales in the fourth quarter 2016, compared to Nokia standalone net sales, was primarily due to growth in Nokia's Networks business and Group Common and Other, both of which primarily related to the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. This was partially offset by Nokia Technologies and a purchase price allocation adjustment related to a reduced valuation of deferred revenue that existed on Alcatel-Lucent's balance sheet at the time of the acquisition.



Nokia non-IFRS net sales decreased 13% year-on-year. On a constant currency basis, Nokia non-IFRS net sales would have decreased 13% year-on-year.



Nokia will continue to make changes in its operating model in 2017. Due to this, in full year 2017, Nokia expects to record a reduction in deferred tax assets of approximately 250 million euros, which will have a negative non-recurring impact on tax expenses of approximately EUR 250 million, partly offsetting the recorded non-recurring tax benefit of EUR 348 million in the fourth quarter 2016.



On a cumulative basis, Nokia continues to be well on track to achieve the targeted 1.2 billion euros of total cost savings in full year 2018.



