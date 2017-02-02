

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported Thursday that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the nine months slid about 35 percent to 79.9 billion yen. Basic earnings per share declined to 133.71 yen from 206.51 yen last year.



Operating income for the period was reduced by 41.2 percent to 101.95 billion yen.



Net sales for the nine-month period totaled 2.348 trillion yen, a decrease of 7.8 percent, compared to 2.547 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group continues to expect net income attributable to owners of the parent of 90 billion yen, on net sales of 3.2 trillion yen.



