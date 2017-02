Regulatory News:

Mainstay Medical International plc ("Mainstay" or the "Company", Euronext Paris: MSTY.PA and ESM of the Irish Stock Exchange: MSTY.IE), a medical device company focused on bringing to market ReActiv8, an implantable neurostimulation system to treat disabling Chronic Low Back Pain ("CLBP"), announces that Chief Executive Officer, Peter Crosby, will present at the 3rd annual Biotech and Money Medtech and Money London conference at etc.venues, 155 Bishopsgate, Liverpool Street, London EC2M 3YD on Wednesday, 8 February 2017 at 9:10am GMT. Mr. Crosby will also participate in a panel discussion on the topic "Anatomy of... medtech commercialisation" at 12 noon GMT.

The presentation will be made available on the Company's website shortly after the meeting at http://www.mainstay-medical.com/investors/presentations.

If you would like to meet with Mainstay management at or around this event, please contact the event organizers or investor-relations@mainstay-medical.com

About Mainstay

Mainstay is a medical device company focused on bringing to market an innovative implantable neurostimulation system, ReActiv8, for people with disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP). The Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. It has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia and Germany, and its ordinary shares are admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (MSTY.PA) and the ESM of the Irish Stock Exchange (MSTY.IE).

About Chronic Low Back Pain

One of the recognised root causes of CLBP is impaired control by the nervous system of the muscles that dynamically stabilise the spine in the low back, and an unstable spine can lead to back pain. ReActiv8 is designed to electrically stimulate the nerves responsible for contracting these muscles and thereby help to restore muscle control and improve dynamic spine stability, allowing the body to recover from CLBP.

People with CLBP usually have a greatly reduced quality of life and score significantly higher on scales for pain, disability, depression, anxiety and sleep disorders. Their pain and disability can persist despite the best available medical treatments, and only a small percentage of cases result from an identified pathological condition or anatomical defect that may be correctable with spine surgery. Their ability to work or be productive is seriously affected by the condition and the resulting days lost from work, disability benefits and health resource utilisation put a significant burden on individuals, families, communities, industry and governments.

Further information can be found at www.mainstay-medical.com

CAUTION in the United States, ReActiv8 is limited by federal law to investigational use only.

