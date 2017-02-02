Bet Entertainment Technologies Selects SafeCharge Payment Services For Regulated Sports Betting in Portugal

LONDON, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tailor-made deposit and withdrawal solution designed to fit unique requirements of newly regulated Portuguese sports betting market

SafeCharge (LSE: SCH), a leader in advanced payment technologies, has been selected by Bet Entertainment Technologies to provide a range of advanced online payment services for its Portuguese market-leader operation (bet.pt). Powered by software provider SBTech and regulated by the SRIJ, Bet Entertainment Technologies provides online sports and casino betting for the Portuguese market. The deposit and withdrawal journey for Portuguese players is enriched with access to localisation capabilities such as language, currency and local payment methods.

SafeCharge's Personalised Cashier, a customised deposit and withdrawal solution, is directly integrated into SBTech's Sportbook and iGaming platform. The Personalised Cashier solution provides the ability to make deposits and withdrawals seamlessly with unique localisation capabilities such as diversification of global and local alternative payment methods, specifically preferred payment method Multibanco, multiple currencies and languages. Sophisticated fraud prevention technologies improve Bet Entertainment Technologies' internal risk operations across both cards and alternative payment methods.

SafeCharge's integration into SBTech's platform accelerates time to market for Bet Entertainment Technologies as well as enhancing service functionality in terms of improved player experience.

"We needed to go to market in a very short amount of time and payments presented a big challenge. Efficiency of withdrawals and deposits, whilst adhering to stringent regulations, is critical to our business, and optimising the process was a major task. Furthermore, we needed a technology partner that is integrated with SBTech's platform to speed up time to market and reduce the operational burden," said Gabino Oliveira, Chairman, Bet Entertainment Technologies. "SafeCharge's payment services not only met but exceeded expectations in terms of implementation, delivery and ongoing payments expertise."

"Bet Entertainment is an exciting, forward-looking company just starting out on its online journey. Using our payments services its players will benefit from maximum flexibility in terms of deposits and withdrawals along with a compelling user experience, total transparency and unparalleled security. We're confident this will not just support but accelerate Bet Entertainment's online growth," said Yuval Ziv, COO, SafeCharge. "The integration with SBTech also means that anyone else using this leading platform can also reap the benefits of our award-winning technology."

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited is a global provider of payments services, technologies and risk management solutions for online and mobile businesses. The SafeCharge group has a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers from various e-commerce verticals. SafeCharge has been Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard ("PCI-DSS") Level 1 certified since 2007 and is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (LSE: SCH). The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, SafeCharge Limited, is an authorized Electronic Money Institution regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus and a principal member of MasterCard Europe and VISA Europe. The SafeCharge group has operations in the UK, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Israel, Germany, Austria and Ireland. http://www.safecharge.com/

About Bet Entertainment Technologies Limited

Bet Entertainment Technologies Limited is an online sports and casino betting pioneer in Portugal. The company offers a unique experience of sports betting through its online gaming platform built to provide a fun and exciting experience to its users. Spanning a wide sports and casino offer, BET intends to secure its place as a reference in regulated markets, always ensuring security and transparency in its services and products. http://www.bet.pt/





