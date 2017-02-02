

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to DKK8.70 billion, or DKK3.46 per share. This was higher than DKK8.26 billion, or DKK3.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to DKK29.57 billion. This was up from DKK28.88 billion last year.



Novo Nordisk A/S earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): DKK8.70 Bln. vs. DKK8.26 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -EPS (Q4): DKK3.46 vs. DKK3.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.8% -Revenue (Q4): DKK29.57 Bln vs. DKK28.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.4%



