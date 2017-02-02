ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

4TH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 UNAUDITED RESULTS

SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 %1 2016 2015 % 1,541 1,375 939 +64 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders 4,575 1,939 +136 (509) 73 901 Current cost of supplies (CCS) adjustment for Downstream2 (1,042) 1,903 1,032 1,448 1,840 -44 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders3 3,533 3,842 -8 (763) (1,344) 268 Identified items2,4 (3,652) (7,604) 1,795 2,792 1,572 +14 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items 7,185 11,446 -37 Of which: 907 931 1,245 Integrated Gas 3,700 5,057 54 4 (1,009) Upstream (2,704) (2,255) 1,339 2,078 1,524 Downstream 7,243 9,748 (505) (221) (188) Corporate and Non-controlling interest (1,054) (1,104) 9,170 8,492 5,423 +69 Cash flow from operating activities 20,615 29,810 -31 0.19 0.17 0.15 +27 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.58 0.31 +87 0.13 0.18 0.29 -55 Basic CCS earnings per share ($) 0.45 0.61 -26 0.22 0.35 0.25 -12 Basic CCS earnings per share excl. identified items4 ($) 0.92 1.81 -49 0.47 0.47 0.47 - Dividend per share ($) 1.88 1.88 - Q4 on Q4 change Attributable to shareholders CCS earnings are defined in Note 3 and CCS earnings attributable to shareholders in Definition A. See page 7 and Definition B. Comparative information has been restated.

Royal Dutch Shell's fourth quarter 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were $1.0 billion compared with $1.8 billion for the same quarter a year ago. Full year 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were $3.5 billion compared with $3.8 billion in 2015.

compared with for the same quarter a year ago. Full year 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were compared with in 2015. Fourth quarter 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $1.8 billion compared with $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter 2015, an increase of 14%. Earnings were impacted by charges of $0.5 billion related to deferred tax reassessments which were not included as identified items.

compared with for the fourth quarter 2015, an increase of 14%. Earnings were impacted by charges of related to deferred tax reassessments which were not included as identified items. Full year 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $7.2 billion compared with $11.4 billion in 2015.

compared with in 2015. Compared with the fourth quarter 2015, CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items benefited from higher contributions from Upstream and Chemicals, partly offset by lower contributions from Refining & Trading. Operating expenses were lower, more than offsetting the impact of the consolidation of BG. Depreciation and net interest expense increased, mainly resulting from the BG acquisition. Earnings also reflected higher taxation.

Fourth quarter 2016 basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items decreased by 12% versus the fourth quarter 2015. Full year 2016 basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items decreased by 49% versus 2015.

Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter 2016 was $9.2 billion , which included negative working capital movements of $0.6 billion , compared with $5.4 billion in the fourth quarter 2015, which included favourable working capital movements of $1.6 billion .

, which included negative working capital movements of , compared with in the fourth quarter 2015, which included favourable working capital movements of . Gearing at the end of 2016 was 28.0% (2015 14.0%). There was an increase of 9.7% on acquisition of BG.

A fourth quarter 2016 dividend has been announced of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per American Depositary Share ("ADS").

per ordinary share and per American Depositary Share ("ADS"). Royal Dutch Shell is expected to announce a dividend of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per ADS in respect of the first quarter 2017.

Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden commented:

"We are reshaping Shell and delivered a good cash flow performance this quarter with over $9 billion in cash flow from operations. Debt has been reduced and, for the second consecutive quarter, free cash flow more than covered our cash dividend.

Production and LNG volumes included delivery from new projects, with ramp-up continuing in 2017 and 2018. Meanwhile we are operating the company at an underlying cost level that is $10 billion lower than Shell and BG combined only 24 months ago. We are gaining momentum on divestments, with some $15 billion completed in 2016, announced, or in progress, and we are on track to complete our overall $30 billion divestment programme as planned.

Looking ahead, we will further focus the portfolio and strengthen the company's financial framework in 2017. Our strategy is starting to pay off and in 2017 we will be investing around $25 billion in high quality, resilient projects. I'm confident 2017 will be another year of progress for Shell to become a world-class investment."

SUMMARY OF CCS EARNINGS EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 %1 2016 2015 % 1,032 1,448 1,840 -44 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders 3,533 3,842 -8 Of which: 28 614 1,125 -98 Integrated Gas 2,529 3,170 -20 35 (385) (1,458) +102 Upstream (3,674) (8,833) +58 1,575 1,596 2,502 -37 Downstream 6,588 10,243 -36 1,081 1,075 2,324 -53 Oil Products 4,940 8,654 -43 494 521 178 +178 Chemicals 1,648 1,589 +4 (606) (377) (329) -84 Corporate and Non-controlling interest (1,910) (738) -159 (763) (1,344) 268 Identified items2 (3,652) (7,604) Of which: (879) (317) (120) Integrated Gas (1,171) (1,887) (19) (389) (449) Upstream (970) (6,578) 236 (482) 978 Downstream (655) 495 258 (461) 982 Oil Products (620) 592 (22) (21) (4) Chemicals (35) (97) (101) (156) (141) Corporate and Non-controlling interest (856) 366 1,795 2,792 1,572 +14 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items 7,185 11,446 -37 Of which: 907 931 1,245 -27 Integrated Gas 3,700 5,057 -27 54 4 (1,009) +105 Upstream (2,704) (2,255) -20 1,339 2,078 1,524 -12 Downstream 7,243 9,748 -26 823 1,536 1,342 -39 Oil Products 5,560 8,062 -31 516 542 182 +184 Chemicals 1,683 1,686 - (505) (221) (188) -169 Corporate and Non-controlling interest (1,054) (1,104) +5 Q4 on Q4 change See page 7. Comparative information has been restated.

FOURTH QUARTER 2016 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

Integrated Gas

During the quarter, Shell was appointed by the Energy Market Authority of Singapore as one of the importers for the next tranche of LNG supply into Singapore, expected to commence from 2017. Shell and another importer will each have exclusivity for three years to market up to 1 million tonnes of LNG per annum.

In January, Shell agreed to the sale of Shell Integrated Gas Thailand Pte Ltd and Thai Energy Company which hold a 22.222% interest in the Bongkot field, and adjoining acreage offshore Thailand consisting of Blocks 15, 16 and 17 and block G12/48, for $900 million.

Upstream

During the quarter, the non-operated Lapa production system started up with the interconnection of the first production well to FPSO Cidade de Caraguatatuba (Shell interest 30%) offshore Brazil. This is the ninth FPSO in the Santos Basin pre-salt and has a processing capacity of 100 thousand barrels of oil per day.

In Kazakhstan, first export of crude oil was reached at the non-operated Kashagan development (Shell interest 17%).

In Malaysia, Shell announced first production from the Malikai Tension Leg Platform ("TLP") (Shell interest 35%), located 100 kilometres off the coast of the state of Sabah. Malikai is expected to have a peak production of 60 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d").

Shell continued to divest non-strategic Upstream positions during the fourth quarter 2016, with divestments completed in the quarter totalling $1.2 billion. This included the following transactions:

In Canada , Shell completed the divestment of its 100% interest in 145 thousand net acres in the Deep Basin acreage and 61 thousand net acres in the Gundy acreage.

, Shell completed the divestment of its 100% interest in 145 thousand net acres in the Deep Basin acreage and 61 thousand net acres in the Gundy acreage. In the United States , Shell completed the divestment of its 100% interest in the Brutus TLP, the Glider subsea production system, and the oil and gas lateral pipelines used to evacuate the production from the TLP in the Gulf of Mexico for a consideration of $425 million plus royalty interests and subject to closing adjustments. The consideration includes cash, a $44 million preferred equity investment, and incremental royalty interests.

, Shell completed the divestment of its 100% interest in the Brutus TLP, the Glider subsea production system, and the oil and gas lateral pipelines used to evacuate the production from the TLP in the for a consideration of plus royalty interests and subject to closing adjustments. The consideration includes cash, a preferred equity investment, and incremental royalty interests. Also in the United States , Shell completed the dilution of 20% of its interest in the Kaikias development in the Gulf of Mexico . Shell retains an 80% interest.

In January, Shell agreed to sell its interest in a package of United Kingdom North Sea assets for a total cash consideration of up to $3.8 billion, including an initial consideration of $3.0 billion and a payment of up to $600 million between 2018-2021 subject to commodity price, with potential further payments of up to $180 million for future discoveries. The transaction is subject to partner and regulatory approvals, with completion expected in the second half 2017.

On January 27, 2017, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited ("SNEPCo") became aware of an Interim Order of Attachment ("Order") issued by the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, attaching the property known as Oil Prospecting License 245 ("OPL 245") which is held jointly by SNEPCo and Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd pending the conclusion of the investigation into alleged corruption, bribery, and money laundering in respect of the 2011 settlement related to OPL 245. SNEPCo made an application on January 31, 2017 to discharge the Order on constitutional and procedural grounds.

Downstream

During the quarter, Shell completed the Scotford HCU debottleneck project (Shell interest 100%) in Canada, increasing hydrocracking capacity by 20%.

In the United States, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. acquired a 49% interest in Odyssey Pipeline L.L.C. and an additional 20% interest in Mars Oil Pipeline for $350 million.

As part of Shell's stated intention to concentrate its Downstream operations where it can be most competitive, the following agreements were reached:

Shell signed an agreement to divest its 20% interest in Vivo Energy, the Shell licensee in 16 markets in Africa , for $250 million . Completion of this transaction is expected during the first half 2017, subject to regulatory approval.

, for . Completion of this transaction is expected during the first half 2017, subject to regulatory approval. Shell signed an agreement for the sale of its aviation business in Australia for a total transaction value of around $250 million . The sale is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in the first half 2017.

for a total transaction value of around . The sale is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in the first half 2017. In January, Shell agreed to sell its 50% interest in the SADAF petrochemicals joint venture with SABIC in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a consideration of $820 million . The joint venture's production was around four million metric tonnes in 2016. The transaction is expected to complete in mid-2017.

Shell continued to divest non-strategic Downstream positions during the fourth quarter 2016, with divestments completed in the quarter totalling $1.7 billion. This included the following transactions:

In Japan , Shell completed the sale of a 31.2% interest in Showa Shell Sekiyu KK. Completion followed receipt of anti-trust approval from the Japan Fair Trade Commission.

, Shell completed the sale of a 31.2% interest in Showa Shell Sekiyu KK. Completion followed receipt of anti-trust approval from the Japan Fair Trade Commission. In Malaysia , Shell completed the sale of its 51% interest in the Shell Refining Company (Federation of Malaya) Berhad, which includes the 125 thousand barrel per day refinery in Port Dickson.

, Shell completed the sale of its 51% interest in the Shell Refining Company (Federation of Malaya) Berhad, which includes the 125 thousand barrel per day refinery in Port Dickson. In the Philippines , Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation ("PSPC"), a subsidiary of Shell, priced its initial public offering ("IPO") at PHP67 per share. Shell remains the majority shareholder of PSPC with over 55% interest. PSPC listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange on November 3, 2016 .

KEY FEATURES OF THE Fourth QUARTER 2016

Fourth quarter 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were $1,032 million , 44% lower than for the same quarter a year ago. Full year 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were $3,533 million , 8% lower than in 2015.

, 44% lower than for the same quarter a year ago. Full year 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were , 8% lower than in 2015. Fourth quarter 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $1,795 million compared with $1,572 million for the fourth quarter 2015, an increase of 14%. Full year 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $7,185 million compared with $11,446 million in 2015, a decrease of 37%.

compared with for the fourth quarter 2015, an increase of 14%. Full year 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were compared with in 2015, a decrease of 37%. Basic CCS earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2016 decreased by 55% versus the same quarter a year ago. Full year 2016 basic CCS earnings per share decreased by 26% versus 2015.

Basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items for the fourth quarter 2016 decreased by 12% versus the same quarter a year ago. Full year 2016 basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items decreased by 49% versus 2015.

Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter 2016 was $9.2 billion , which included negative working capital movements of $0.6 billion , compared with $5.4 billion for the same quarter last year, which included favourable working capital movements of $1.6 billion .

Full year 2016 cash flow from operating activities was $20.6 billion, which included negative working capital movements of $6.3 billion, compared with $29.8 billion for the full year 2015, which included favourable working capital movements of $5.5 billion.

Capital investment (see Definition C) for the fourth quarter 2016 was $6.9 billion . Full year 2016 organic capital investment was $26.9 billion , which included $2.3 billion in non-cash items, some $20 billion below 2014 Shell and BG levels. Capital investment in 2017 is expected to be around $25 billion .

. Full year 2016 organic capital investment was , which included in non-cash items, some below 2014 Shell and BG levels. Capital investment in 2017 is expected to be around . Divestments (see Definition D) for the fourth quarter 2016 were $3.0 billion . Full year 2016 divestments were $4.7 billion .

. Full year 2016 divestments were . Underlying operating expenses (see Definition G) for the fourth quarter 2016 decreased by $0.7 billion versus the same quarter a year ago, to $9.8 billion .

Full year 2016 underlying operating expenses decreased by $1.3 billion versus 2015, to $38.3 billion.

Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the fourth quarter 2016 were $3.8 billion , of which $1.5 billion were settled by issuing 58.9 million A shares under the Scrip Dividend Programme. Total dividends distributed in the full year 2016 were $15.0 billion , of which $5.3 billion were settled by issuing some 219.3 million A shares under the Scrip Dividend Programme.

, of which were settled by issuing 58.9 million A shares under the Scrip Dividend Programme. Total dividends distributed in the full year 2016 were , of which were settled by issuing some 219.3 million A shares under the Scrip Dividend Programme. Return on average capital employed on a reported income basis was 3.0% for 2016 compared with 1.9% for 2015. Return on average capital employed on a CCS basis excluding identified items was 2.9% for 2016 compared with 5.2% for 2015. (See Definition E)

Gearing (see Definition F) was 28.0% at the end of 2016 (2015 14.0%). There was an increase of 9.7% on acquisition of BG.

Global liquids realisations were $44.54 /bbl compared with $38.81 /bbl for the fourth quarter 2015, an increase of 15%. Global liquids realisations for the full year were $38.64 /bbl compared with $46.46 /bbl for 2015, a decrease of 17%.

/bbl compared with /bbl for the fourth quarter 2015, an increase of 15%. Global liquids realisations for the full year were /bbl compared with /bbl for 2015, a decrease of 17%. Global natural gas realisations were $4.03 /mmscf compared with $4.23 /mmscf for the fourth quarter 2015, a decrease of 5%. Global natural gas realisations for the full year were $3.65 /mmscf compared with $4.85 /mmscf for 2015, a decrease of 25%.

/mmscf compared with /mmscf for the fourth quarter 2015, a decrease of 5%. Global natural gas realisations for the full year were /mmscf compared with /mmscf for 2015, a decrease of 25%. Oil and gas production for the fourth quarter 2016 was 3,905 thousand boe/d, an increase of 28% compared with the fourth quarter 2015. This included 824 thousand boe/d from BG assets. Excluding the impact of divestments, curtailment and underground storage utilisation at NAM in the Netherlands , PSC price effects, the Woodside accounting change (see page 14), and security impacts in Nigeria , fourth quarter 2016 production increased by 31% compared with the same period last year, or by 4% excluding BG.

Full year 2016 oil and gas production was 3,668 thousand boe/d, an increase of 24% compared with 2015. Excluding the impact of divestments, curtailment and underground storage utilisation at NAM in the Netherlands, a Malaysia PSC expiry, PSC price effects, the Woodside accounting change (see page 14), and security impacts in Nigeria, 2016 production increased by 27% compared with the same period last year, or by 2% excluding BG.

LNG liquefaction volumes of 8.57 million tonnes for the fourth quarter 2016, of which BG contributed 2.37 million tonnes, were 51% higher than for the same quarter a year ago. Full year 2016 LNG liquefaction volumes were 30.88 million tonnes, of which BG contributed 8.56 million tonnes, compared with 22.62 million tonnes in 2015.

LNG sales volumes of 15.34 million tonnes for the fourth quarter 2016 were 51% higher than for the same quarter a year ago, mainly reflecting Shell's enlarged portfolio following the acquisition of BG. Full year 2016 LNG sales volumes were 57.11 million tonnes, compared with 39.24 million tonnes in 2015, mainly reflecting Shell's enlarged portfolio following the acquisition of BG.

Oil products sales volumes for the fourth quarter 2016 were 3% higher than for the fourth quarter 2015. Full year 2016 oil products sales volumes were 1% higher than in 2015.

Chemicals sales volumes for the fourth quarter 2016 increased by 6% compared with the same quarter a year ago. Full year 2016 chemicals sales volumes increased by 1% compared with 2015.

When final volumes are reported in the 2016 Annual Report and Form 20-F, Shell expects that SEC proved oil and gas reserves additions before taking into account production will be around 2.9 billion boe, of which 2.4 billion boe is related to the consolidation of BG.

With 2016 production of 1.4 billion boe, the proved Reserves Replacement Ratio for the year on an SEC basis is expected to be 208%. The 3-year average proved Reserves Replacement Ratio on an SEC basis is expected to be 81%.

At the end of 2016, total proved reserves on an SEC basis are expected to be 13.2 billion boe, after taking into account 2016 production.

Further information will be provided in our 2016 Annual Report and Form 20-F, which is expected to be filed in March 2017.

Supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter is available at www.shell.com/investor.

SUMMARY OF IDENTIFIED ITEMS

With effect from 2016, identified items include the impact of exchange rate movements on certain deferred tax balances, as set out in Definition B. The comparative information in this Report has been restated following this change.

CCS earnings attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter 2016 reflected the following items, which in aggregate amounted to a net charge of $763 million (compared with a net gain of $268 million for the fourth quarter 2015), as summarised below:

Integrated Gas earnings included a net charge of $879 million , primarily reflecting a charge of some $430 million related to the impact of the weakening Australian dollar on a deferred tax position and some $420 million related to changes in deferred tax positions as a result of a reclassification of project expenditures in Australia . Integrated Gas earnings for the fourth quarter 2015 included a net charge of $120 million .

, primarily reflecting a charge of some related to the impact of the weakening Australian dollar on a deferred tax position and some related to changes in deferred tax positions as a result of a reclassification of project expenditures in . Integrated Gas earnings for the fourth quarter 2015 included a net charge of . Upstream earnings included a net charge of $19 million , mainly reflecting divestment gains of some $450 million , partly offset by a charge of some $200 million related to reassessment of deferred tax positions in Malaysia , impairments of some $180 million , and a net charge on fair value accounting of certain commodity derivatives and gas contracts of some $100 million . Upstream earnings for the fourth quarter 2015 included a net charge of $449 million .

, mainly reflecting divestment gains of some , partly offset by a charge of some related to reassessment of deferred tax positions in , impairments of some , and a net charge on fair value accounting of certain commodity derivatives and gas contracts of some . Upstream earnings for the fourth quarter 2015 included a net charge of . Downstream earnings included a net gain of $236 million , primarily reflecting divestment gains of some $610 million , partly offset by redundancy and restructuring charges of some $120 million , a net charge on fair value accounting of commodity derivatives of some $110 million , and impairments of some $110 million . Downstream earnings for the fourth quarter 2015 included a net gain of $978 million .

, primarily reflecting divestment gains of some , partly offset by redundancy and restructuring charges of some , a net charge on fair value accounting of commodity derivatives of some , and impairments of some . Downstream earnings for the fourth quarter 2015 included a net gain of . Corporate results and Non-controlling interest included a net charge of $101 million , primarily reflecting the impact of the devaluation of the Egyptian pound on cash balances. Earnings for the fourth quarter 2015 included a net charge of $141 million .

EARNINGS BY SEGMENT

INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 %1 2016 2015 % 907 931 1,245 -27 Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items 3,700 5,057 -27 28 614 1,125 -98 Integrated Gas earnings 2,529 3,170 -20 2,419 1,326 1,929 +25 Integrated Gas cash flow from operating activities 9,132 7,728 +18 1,145 1,092 1,357 -16 Integrated Gas capital investment excluding BG acquisition impact 4,441 5,178 -14 - - - Integrated Gas BG acquisition-related capital investment 21,773 - 222 225 201 +10 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 223 204 +9 3,979 3,982 2,486 +60 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 3,832 2,469 +55 908 912 633 +43 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 884 631 +40 8.57 7.70 5.68 +51 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 30.88 22.62 +37 15.34 15.23 10.14 +51 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 57.11 39.24 +46 Q4 on Q4 change

Fourth quarter Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items were $907 million compared with $1,245 million a year ago. Identified items were a net charge of $879 million, compared with a net charge of $120 million for the fourth quarter 2015 (see page 7).

Compared with the fourth quarter 2015, earnings excluding identified items were impacted by the depreciation step-up resulting from the BG acquisition and an increase associated with the start-up of Gorgon. Earnings were also impacted by higher taxation, and higher operating expenses, mainly due to the consolidation of BG. The impact of higher oil prices was more than offset by the decline in LNG prices. Earnings benefited from higher production volumes related to the contribution of BG assets, start-up of Gorgon and improved operational performance which more than offset the impact of the accounting reclassification of Woodside.

Fourth quarter 2016 earnings included the negative impact of some $120 million related to deferred tax reassessments.

Fourth quarter 2016 production was 908 thousand boe/d compared with 633 thousand boe/d a year ago. Liquids production increased by 10% and natural gas production increased by 60% compared with the fourth quarter 2015.

LNG liquefaction volumes of 8.57 million tonnes increased by 51% compared with the same quarter a year ago, reflecting the impact of the acquisition of BG, including an increase associated with Queensland Curtis LNG in Australia, Atlantic LNG in Trinidad and Tobago, and the start-up of Gorgon in Australia.

LNG sales volumes of 15.34 million tonnes increased by 51% compared with the same quarter a year ago, mainly reflecting Shell's enlarged portfolio following the acquisition of BG.

Full year Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items were $3,700 million compared with $5,057 million for 2015. Identified items were a net charge of $1,171 million, compared with a net charge of $1,887 million for 2015.

Compared with 2015, earnings excluding identified items were impacted by the decline in oil and LNG prices, and higher taxation. The consolidation of BG resulted in higher operating expenses and a step-up in depreciation. These effects were partly offset by increased production volumes mainly as a result of the contribution of BG assets, and lower well write-offs.

Full year 2016 production was 884 thousand boe/d compared with 631 thousand boe/d in 2015. Liquids production increased by 9% and natural gas production increased by 55% compared with 2015.

LNG liquefaction volumes of 30.88 million tonnes were 37% higher than in 2015, mainly reflecting the impact of the acquisition of BG, including an increase associated with Queensland Curtis LNG in Australia and Atlantic LNG in Trinidad and Tobago.

LNG sales volumes of 57.11 million tonnes increased by 46% compared with 2015, mainly reflecting Shell's enlarged portfolio following the acquisition of BG.

UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 %1 2016 2015 % 54 4 (1,009) +105 Upstream earnings excluding identified items (2,704) (2,255) -20 35 (385) (1,458) +102 Upstream earnings (3,674) (8,833) +58 3,904 3,607 987 +296 Upstream cash flow from operating activities 7,662 5,453 +41 3,490 5,279 4,463 -22 Upstream capital investment excluding BG acquisition impact 16,376 18,349 -11 - - - Upstream BG acquisition-related capital investment 31,131 - 1,732 1,645 1,331 +30 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 1,615 1,305 +24 7,336 6,022 6,255 +17 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 6,781 5,911 +15 2,997 2,683 2,406 +25 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 2,784 2,323 +20 Q4 on Q4 change

Fourth quarter Upstream earnings excluding identified items were $54 million compared with a loss of $1,009 million a year ago. Identified items were a net charge of $19 million compared with a net charge of $449 million for the fourth quarter 2015 (see page 7).

Compared with the fourth quarter 2015, earnings excluding identified items benefited from increased production volumes mainly from BG assets and improved operational performance, and higher oil prices. Operating expenses were lower, more than offsetting the impact of the consolidation of BG. Earnings were impacted by higher depreciation resulting from the BG acquisition and higher taxation.

Fourth quarter 2016 earnings included the negative impact of some $190 million related to deferred tax reassessments.

Fourth quarter 2016 production was 2,997 thousand boe/d compared with 2,406 thousand boe/d a year ago. Liquids production increased by 30% and natural gas production increased by 17% compared with the fourth quarter 2015, driven by the impact of BG.

New field start-ups and the continuing ramp-up of existing fields, in particular the Corrib gas field in Ireland, Sabah Gas Kebabangan in Malaysia, and Kashagan in Kazakhstan, contributed some 109 thousand boe/d to production compared with the fourth quarter 2015, which more than offset the impact of field declines.

Full year Upstream earnings excluding identified items were a loss of $2,704 million compared with a loss of $2,255 million in 2015. Identified items were a net charge of $970 million compared with a net charge of $6,578 million in 2015.

Compared with 2015, earnings excluding identified items were impacted by lower oil and gas prices, and increased depreciation mainly related to a step-up resulting from the BG acquisition. This was partly offset by increased production volumes mainly from BG assets. Earnings also benefited from lower operating expenses, which more than offset the impact of the consolidation of BG, and lower exploration expense.

Full year 2016 production was 2,784 thousand boe/d compared with 2,323 thousand boe/d in 2015. Liquids production increased by 24% and natural gas production increased by 15% compared with 2015.

New field start-ups and the continuing ramp-up of existing fields, in particular the Corrib gas field in Ireland and Erha North ph2 in Nigeria, contributed some 69 thousand boe/d to production compared with 2015.

DOWNSTREAM Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 %1 2016 2015 % 1,339 2,078 1,524 -12 Downstream earnings excluding identified items2 7,243 9,748 -26 Of which: 823 1,536 1,342 -39 Oil Products 5,560 8,062 -31 516 542 182 +184 Chemicals 1,683 1,686 - 1,575 1,596 2,502 -37 Downstream earnings2 6,588 10,243 -36 2,286 2,133 2,101 +9 Downstream cash flow from operating activities 3,556 14,076 -75 2,251 1,325 1,974 +14 Downstream capital investment 6,057 5,119 +18 2,698 2,812 2,630 +3 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 2,701 2,805 -4 6,464 6,647 6,297 +3 Oil products sales volumes (thousand b/d) 6,483 6,432 +1 4,414 4,580 4,178 +6 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 17,292 17,148 +1 Q4 on Q4 change Earnings are presented on a CCS basis.

Fourth quarter Downstream earnings excluding identified items were $1,339 million compared with $1,524 million for the fourth quarter 2015. Identified items were a net gain of $236 million, compared with a net gain of $978 million for the fourth quarter 2015 (see page 7).

Compared with the fourth quarter 2015, earnings excluding identified items were mainly impacted by lower trading and refining margins and higher taxation. Earnings benefited from lower operating expenses and stronger underlying marketing margins, more than offsetting the impact of adverse exchange rate effects and divestments. Earnings also benefited from stronger chemicals industry conditions and improved operational performance.

Fourth quarter 2016 earnings included the negative impact of some $50 million related to deferred tax reassessments.

Oil Products

Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items were $77 million in the fourth quarter 2016 compared with $711 million for the same period last year. Fourth quarter 2016 earnings were impacted by lower trading and refining margins and higher taxation, partly offset by lower operating expenses.

Refinery intake volumes were 3% higher compared with the same quarter last year. Refinery availability increased to 87% from 83% in the fourth quarter 2015, mainly as a result of lower unplanned maintenance.

Marketing earnings excluding identified items were $746 million in the fourth quarter 2016 compared with $631 million for the same period a year ago. Fourth quarter 2016 earnings benefited from lower operating expenses and stronger underlying margins, more than offsetting the impact of divestments and adverse exchange rate effects.

Oil products sales volumes increased by 3% compared with the same period a year ago, reflecting higher trading volumes partly offset by lower marketing volumes, mainly as a result of divestments.

Chemicals

Chemicals earnings excluding identified items were $516 million in the fourth quarter 2016 compared with $182 million for the same period last year. Fourth quarter 2016 earnings benefited from stronger industry conditions driven by tight supply in Asia and improved operating performance, and lower operating expenses.

Chemicals sales volumes increased by 6% compared with the same quarter last year, mainly as a result of improved operating performance in Europe, partly offset by weaker intermediates demand. Chemicals manufacturing plant availability increased to 93% from 81% in the fourth quarter 2015, mainly reflecting recovery at the Moerdijk chemical site in the Netherlands.

Full year Downstream earnings excluding identified items were $7,243 million compared with $9,748 million in 2015. Identified items were a net charge of $655 million, compared with a net gain of $495 million in 2015.

Compared with 2015, earnings excluding identified items were mainly impacted by weaker refining industry conditions, lower trading margins, and higher taxation. Earnings benefited from lower operating expenses and stronger underlying marketing margins, more than offsetting the impact of divestments and adverse exchange rate effects.

Oil Products

Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items were $1,469 million in 2016 compared with $4,330 million in 2015. Full year 2016 earnings were impacted by lower realised refining margins, reflecting the weaker global refining industry conditions due to oversupply and high inventory levels, and lower trading margins.

Refinery intake volumes were 4% lower compared with 2015. Excluding portfolio impacts, refinery intake volumes were 3% lower compared with 2015. Refinery availability was in line with 2015.

Marketing earnings excluding identified items were $4,091 million in 2016 compared with $3,732 million in 2015. Full year 2016 earnings benefited from stronger underlying unit margins and lower operating expenses, more than offsetting the impact of divestments and adverse exchange rate effects.

Oil products sales volumes increased by 1% compared with 2015, reflecting higher trading volumes partly offset by lower marketing volumes, mainly as a result of divestments.

Chemicals

Chemicals earnings excluding identified items were $1,683 million in 2016 compared with $1,686 million in 2015. Full year 2016 earnings were primarily impacted by unit shutdowns at the Bukom chemical site in Singapore and weaker intermediates industry conditions, partly offset by recovery at Moerdijk and tight supply conditions in Asia . This was offset by lower operating expenses.

Full year Chemicals sales volumes increased by 1% compared with 2015. Chemicals manufacturing plant availability increased to 90% from 85% in 2015, mainly reflecting recovery at Moerdijk, partly offset by unit shutdowns at Bukom.

CORPORATE AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 (505) (221) (188) Corporate and Non-controlling interest earnings excl. identified items (1,054) (1,104) Of which: (465) (154) (154) Corporate (784) (788) (40) (67) (34) Non-controlling interest (270) (316) (606) (377) (329) Corporate and Non-controlling interest earnings (1,910) (738)

Fourth quarter Corporate results and Non-controlling interest excluding identified items were a loss of $505 million, compared with a loss of $188 million for the same quarter a year ago. Identified items for the fourth quarter 2016 were a net charge of $101 million, compared with a net charge of $141 million for the fourth quarter 2015 (see page 7).

Compared with the fourth quarter 2015, Corporate results excluding identified items mainly reflected higher net interest expense driven by increased debt following the acquisition of BG, partly offset by higher tax credits and favourable exchange rate effects.

Fourth quarter 2016 earnings included the negative impact of some $110 million related to deferred tax reassessments.

Full year Corporate results and Non-controlling interest excluding identified items were a loss of $1,054 million, compared with a loss of $1,104 million last year. Identified items for 2016 were a net charge of $856 million, compared with a net gain of $366 million in 2015.

Compared with 2015, Corporate results excluding identified items mainly reflected favourable exchange rate effects, almost fully offset by higher net interest expense driven by increased debt following the acquisition of BG.

OUTLOOK FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2017

Compared with the first quarter 2016, Integrated Gas earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 100 thousand boe/d. This includes the impact of operational issues in and a controlled shutdown of Pearl GTL in Qatar, the accounting reclassification of Woodside, partly offset by the full quarter of production from BG assets (first quarter 2016 included two months), and the start-up of Gorgon.

Compared with the first quarter 2016, Upstream earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 40 thousand boe/d associated with increased maintenance and 45 thousand boe/d associated with divestments. Earnings are expected to be positively impacted by production from BG assets for the full quarter (first quarter 2016 included two months).

Refinery availability is expected to increase in the first quarter 2017 as a result of lower maintenance compared with the same period a year ago.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability is expected to increase in the first quarter 2017 as a result of improved operational performance at Bukom compared with the first quarter 2016.

As a result of divestments in Malaysia and Denmark, oil products sales volumes are expected to decrease by some 35 thousand barrels per day compared with the first quarter 2016.

Corporate results, excluding the impact of currency exchange rate effects and interest rate movements, are expected to be a net charge of $350 - 450 million in the first quarter and around $1.4 - 1.6 billion for the full year.

BG will be fully consolidated within Shell's results for the full first quarter 2017, compared with the first quarter 2016 when BG was consolidated within Shell's results for two months.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 23, 2017.

First quarter 2017 results and first quarter 2017 dividend are scheduled to be announced on May 4, 2017. Second quarter 2017 results and second quarter 2017 dividend are scheduled to be announced on July 27, 2017. Third quarter 2017 results and third quarter 2017 dividend are scheduled to be announced on November 2, 2017.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 64,767 61,855 58,146 Revenue1 233,591 264,960 982 828 793 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates 3,545 3,527 1,343 255 1,237 Interest and other income2 2,897 3,669 67,092 62,938 60,176 Total revenue and other income 240,033 272,156 45,528 43,398 43,166 Purchases 162,574 194,644 6,703 6,890 7,515 Production and manufacturing expenses3 28,434 28,095 2,912 2,856 3,090 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses3 12,101 11,956 280 248 297 Research and development3 1,014 1,093 568 548 549 Exploration 2,108 5,719 6,558 6,191 5,281 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation4 24,993 26,714 1,115 948 519 Interest expense 3,203 1,888 63,664 61,079 60,417 Total expenditure 234,427 270,109 3,428 1,859 (241) Income/(loss) before taxation 5,606 2,047 1,820 425 (1,183) Taxation charge/(credit) 829 (153) 1,608 1,434 942 Income/(loss) for the period1 4,777 2,200 67 59 3 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 202 261 1,541 1,375 939 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 4,575 1,939 0.19 0.17 0.15 Basic earnings per share5 0.58 0.31 0.19 0.17 0.15 Diluted earnings per share5 0.58 0.30 See Note 3 "Segment information" Included net gains on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses of $2,141 million in 2016 (of which $1,238 million in the fourth quarter), compared with net gains of $3,460 million in 2015 (of which $1,107 million in the fourth quarter). Included redundancy and restructuring charges of $1,870 million in total for the full year 2016. Included a net impairment charge of $1,901 million in 2016 (of which $211 million in the fourth quarter), compared with a net charge of $9,326 million in 2015 (of which $816 million in the fourth quarter). See Note 4 "Earnings per share"

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 1,608 1,434 942 Income/(loss) for the period 4,777 2,200 Other comprehensive income net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods: (1,484) 302 (1,249) Currency translation differences 703 (7,121) 120 (194) (119) Unrealised gains/(losses) on securities (214) (707) (201) (202) (202) Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) (617) 61 (785) (512) - Net investment hedging gains/(losses)1 (2,024) - 66 (25) (41) Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (28) (40) (2,284) (631) (1,611) Total (2,180) (7,807) Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods: 2,610 (1,998) 3,140 Retirement benefits remeasurements (3,817) 4,951 326 (2,629) 1,529 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (5,997) (2,856) 1,934 (1,195) 2,471 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (1,220) (656) 8 46 (16) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 154 155 1,926 (1,241) 2,487 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (1,374) (811) See Note 1 "Basis of preparation" CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million Dec 31, 20161 Sep 30, 20161 Dec 31, 2015 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 23,967 23,871 6,283 Property, plant and equipment 236,098 241,059 182,838 Joint ventures and associates2 33,255 33,975 30,150 Investments in securities2 5,952 5,422 3,416 Deferred tax 14,425 16,709 11,033 Retirement benefits 1,456 785 4,362 Trade and other receivables3 9,553 10,729 8,717 324,706 332,550 246,799 Current assets Inventories 21,775 20,562 15,822 Trade and other receivables3 45,664 46,552 45,784 Cash and cash equivalents 19,130 19,984 31,752 86,569 87,098 93,358 Total assets 411,275 419,648 340,157 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt4 82,992 86,637 52,849 Trade and other payables3 6,925 4,602 4,528 Deferred tax 15,274 15,090 8,976 Retirement benefits 14,130 17,672 12,587 Decommissioning and other provisions 29,618 31,981 26,148 148,939 155,982 105,088 Current liabilities Debt 9,484 11,192 5,530 Trade and other payables3 53,417 49,882 52,770 Taxes payable 6,685 8,454 8,233 Retirement benefits 455 373 350 Decommissioning and other provisions 3,784 5,036 4,065 73,825 74,937 70,948 Total liabilities 222,764 230,919 176,036 Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 186,646 186,886 162,876 Non-controlling interest 1,865 1,843 1,245 Total equity 188,511 188,729 164,121 Total liabilities and equity 411,275 419,648 340,157 The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at September 30, 2016 has not been revised to reflect the adjustments made to the provisional fair value amounts in the fourth quarter 2016. Note 2 "Acquisition of BG Group plc" sets out the adjustments made in the fourth quarter to the previously published provisional fair values of the net assets acquired and the resulting increase in goodwill. During the second quarter 2016, management concluded that a change in Shell's level of involvement over Woodside's financial and operating policy decisions resulted in Shell no longer having significant influence. Its classification was therefore changed from an associate to an investment in securities. The consequential revaluation and related release of cumulative currency translation differences were reported in interest and other income in the Consolidated Statement of Income. See Note 7 "Derivative contracts and debt excluding finance lease liabilities" During 2016, debt of $13,996 million was issued under the US shelf registration programme, $2,514 million under the Euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme and $1,009 million under the US commercial paper programme. No debt was issued in the fourth quarter 2016 under these programmes.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders $ million Share capital1 Shares

held in

trust Other reserves2 Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity At January 1, 2016 546 (584) (17,186) 180,100 162,876 1,245 164,121 Comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period - - (5,949) 4,575 (1,374) 154 (1,220) Dividends paid - - - (14,959) (14,959) (180) (15,139) Scrip dividends 17 - (17) 5,282 5,282 - 5,282 Shares issued3 120 - 33,930 - 34,050 - 34,050 Share-based compensation4 - (317) 520 141 344 - 344 Other changes in

non-controlling interest - - - 427 427 646 1,073 At December 31, 2016 683 (901) 11,298 175,566 186,646 1,865 188,511 At January 1, 2015 540 (1,190) (14,365) 186,981 171,966 820 172,786 Comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period - - (2,750) 1,939 (811) 155 (656) Dividends paid - - - (11,972) (11,972) (117) (12,089) Scrip dividends 7 - (7) 2,602 2,602 - 2,602 Repurchases of shares (1) - 1 1 1 - 1 Share-based compensation - 606 (65) 48 589 - 589 Other changes in

non-controlling interest - - - 501 501 387 888 At December 31, 2015 546 (584) (17,186) 180,100 162,876 1,245 164,121 See Note 5 "Share capital" See Note 6 "Other reserves" See Note 2 "Acquisition of BG Group plc" Includes a reclassification of $534 million between shares held in trust and other reserves, with no impact on total equity, in order to appropriately reflect the carrying amount of shares held in trust at cost.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 1,608 1,434 942 Income/(loss) for the period 4,777 2,200 Adjustment for: 1,241 618 1,212 - Current tax 2,731 7,058 980 829 405 - Interest expense (net) 2,752 1,529 6,558 6,191 5,281 - Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 24,993 26,714 (1,238) (193) (1,108) - Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses1 (2,141) (3,460) (648) 742 1,598 - Decrease/(increase) in working capital (6,289) 5,521 (982) (828) (793) - Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates (3,545) (3,527) 1,466 702 1,440 - Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 3,820 4,627 1,078 387 (1,827) - Deferred tax, retirement benefits, decommissioning and other provisions (823) (5,827) (153) (435) (3) - Other (1,226) 2,648 (740) (955) (1,724) Tax paid (4,434) (7,673) 9,170 8,492 5,423 Cash flow from operating activities 20,615 29,810 (5,714) (5,282) (7,299) Capital expenditure (22,116) (26,131) - - - Acquisition of BG Group plc, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired2 (11,421) - (527) (255) (5) Investments in joint ventures and associates (1,330) (896) 1,306 204 1,398 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 2,072 4,720 1,411 115 26 Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates 1,565 276 176 65 91 Interest received 470 288 (81) (15) (397) Other (203) (664) (3,429) (5,168) (6,186) Cash flow from investing activities (30,963) (22,407) 23 (3,126) (9) Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period

within three months (360) (586) Other debt: 189 8,219 5,213 - New borrowings 18,144 21,500 (3,327) (442) (1,818) - Repayments (6,710) (6,023) (1,073) (606) (484) Interest paid (2,938) (1,742) 291 - 177 Change in non-controlling interest 1,110 598 Cash dividends paid to: (2,323) (2,660) (1,782) - Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (9,677) (9,370) (72) (39) (45) - Non-controlling interest (180) (117) - - - Repurchases of shares - (409) (175) 13 7 Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (160) (39) (6,467) 1,359 1,259 Cash flow from financing activities (771) 3,812 (128) 79 (590) Currency translation differences relating to cash and

cash equivalents (1,503) (1,070) (854) 4,762 (94) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (12,622) 10,145 19,984 15,222 31,846 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,752 21,607 19,130 19,984 31,752 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 19,130 31,752 Includes the increase to fair value in the carrying amount of Woodside in the second quarter 2016 (see page 14). See Note 2 "Acquisition of BG Group plc"

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Shell") have been prepared on the basis of the same accounting principles as, and should be read in conjunction with, the Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015 (pages 120 to 125) as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to those accounting policies, following the acquisition of BG Group plc, Shell accounts for net investment hedges where the effective portion of gains and losses arising on hedging instruments that are used to hedge net investments in foreign operations are recognised in other comprehensive income until the related investment is disposed of.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2015 were published in Shell's Annual Report and a copy was delivered to the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales. The auditors' report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

2. Acquisition of BG Group plc

On February 15, 2016, the Company acquired all the voting rights in BG Group plc ("BG") by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Act for a purchase consideration of $54,034 million. This included cash of $19,036 million and the fair value ($34,050 million) of 218.7 million A shares and 1,305.1 million B shares issued in exchange for all BG shares. The fair value of the shares issued was calculated using the market price of the Company's A and B shares of 1,545.0 and 1,538.5 pence respectively on the London Stock Exchange at its opening of business on February 15, 2016.

BG's activities mainly comprised exploration, development, production, liquefaction and marketing of hydrocarbons, the development and use of LNG import facilities, and the purchase, shipping and sale of LNG and regasified natural gas. The acquisition was to accelerate Shell's growth strategy in global LNG and deep water, with material additions to proved oil and gas reserves and production volumes, and to provide Shell with enhanced positions in competitive new oil and gas projects, particularly in Australia LNG and Brazil deep water.

The fair values of the net assets acquired were provisionally recognised in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet in the first quarter 2016, together with goodwill arising on acquisition of $9,024 million, being the excess of the purchase consideration over the fair value of net assets acquired. The fair values were adjusted in the third quarter 2016, resulting in an increase in goodwill to $10,587 million, and were finalised in the fourth quarter 2016, resulting in a further increase in goodwill of $410 million to $10,997 million and in reclassifications mainly between decommissioning and other provisions and trade and other payables. The adjustments in the third and fourth quarters reflect the circumstances existing at acquisition date from a market participant's view. The final fair values of the net assets acquired are set out in the table below.

The net asset fair values, in line with accounting standards, were determined, where applicable, by reference to oil and gas prices as reflected in the prevailing market view on the day of completion. Oil and gas prices were based on the forward price curve for the first two years, and subsequent years based on the market consensus price view.

FAIR VALUE OF NET ASSETS ACQUIRED $ million As previously published1 Adjustment As finalised Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 7,765 - 7,765 Property, plant and equipment 56,089 (22) 56,067 Joint ventures and associates 4,551 - 4,551 Investment in securities 182 - 182 Deferred tax 3,281 (3) 3,278 Retirement benefits 301 (65) 236 Trade and other receivables 1,550 - 1,550 73,719 (90) 73,629 Current assets Inventories 712 - 712 Trade and other receivables 4,094 (9) 4,085 Cash and cash equivalents 6,803 - 6,803 11,609 (9) 11,600 Total assets 85,328 (99) 85,229 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 19,719 (29) 19,690 Trade and other payables 902 974 1,876 Deferred tax 8,385 56 8,441 Retirement benefits 64 (64) - Decommissioning and other provisions 6,261 (719) 5,542 35,331 218 35,549 Current liabilities Debt 1,544 - 1,544 Trade and other payables 4,088 285 4,373 Taxes payable 646 80 726 Decommissioning and other provisions 272 (272) - 6,550 93 6,643 Total liabilities 41,881 311 42,192 Total 43,447 (410) 43,037 In more condensed form in Note 2 to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the third quarter 2016.

Income for the third quarter 2016 included a credit of $254 million after taxation relating to the first half 2016 in respect of fair value adjustments, primarily reflecting lower depreciation charges as a result of a change to depreciate certain property, plant and equipment over proved reserves rather than proved developed reserves.

Acquisition costs of $391 million ($47 million in 2015 and $344 million in the first quarter 2016) were recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Income in production and manufacturing and selling, distribution and administrative expenses.

The acquired activities of BG are now integrated with those of other Shell entities and therefore it is impracticable to identify separately either the amounts of revenue and income since the date of acquisition that BG has contributed to the Consolidated Statement of Income, or the revenue and income of Shell for 2016 had the acquisition date been January 1, 2016.

3. Segment information

Segmental reporting has been changed with effect from 2016, in line with a change in the way Shell's businesses are managed. Shell now reports its business through the segments Integrated Gas (previously part of Upstream), Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. Comparative information has been reclassified.

Integrated Gas is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas, and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity from producing to commercialising gas. Upstream combines the operating segments Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, the transportation of oil, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from oil sands that is converted into synthetic crude oil. These operating segments have similar economic characteristics because their earnings are significantly dependent on crude oil and natural gas prices and production volumes, and because their projects generally require significant investment, are complex and generate revenues for many years.

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 Third-party revenue 7,031 7,199 5,210 Integrated Gas 25,282 21,741 1,418 1,361 1,502 Upstream 6,412 6,739 56,300 53,279 51,410 Downstream 201,823 236,384 18 16 24 Corporate 74 96 64,767 61,855 58,146 Total third-party revenue 233,591 264,960 Inter-segment revenue 1,087 1,181 917 Integrated Gas 3,908 4,248 8,218 7,221 5,955 Upstream 26,524 26,824 796 259 386 Downstream1 1,727 1,362 - - - Corporate - - CCS earnings 28 614 1,125 Integrated Gas 2,529 3,170 35 (385) (1,458) Upstream (3,674) (8,833) 1,575 1,596 2,502 Downstream 6,588 10,243 (566) (306) (295) Corporate (1,751) (425) 1,072 1,519 1,874 Total CCS earnings 3,692 4,155 Amounts for the first nine months of 2016 have been revised to exclude intra-segment revenue previously accounted for as inter-segment revenue (Q3 from $1,784 million to $259 million; Q2 from $1,993 million to $341 million; and Q1 from $1,455 million to $331 million). RECONCILIATION OF CCS EARNINGS TO INCOME FOR THE PERIOD Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 1,072 1,519 1,874 Total CCS earnings 3,692 4,155 Current cost of supplies adjustment: 633 (109) (1,122) Purchases 1,284 (2,278) (173) 32 320 Taxation (344) 646 76 (8) (130) Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 145 (323) 1,608 1,434 942 Income/(loss) for the period 4,777 2,200

4. Earnings per share

EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarters Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 1,541 1,375 939 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders

($ million) 4,575 1,939 Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining: 8,101.8 8,054.3 6,356.0 Basic earnings per share (million) 7,833.7 6,320.3 8,170.1 8,107.7 6,416.1 Diluted earnings per share (million) 7,891.7 6,393.8

5. Share capital

ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH1 Number of shares Nominal value ($ million) A B A B Total At January 1, 2016 3,990,921,569 2,440,410,614 340 206 546 Scrip dividends 219,253,936 - 17 - 17 Shares issued2 218,728,308 1,305,076,117 17 103 120 Repurchases of shares - - - - - At December 31, 2016 4,428,903,813 3,745,486,731 374 309 683 At January 1, 2015 3,907,302,393 2,440,410,614 334 206 540 Scrip dividends 96,336,688 - 7 - 7 Repurchases of shares (12,717,512) - (1) - (1) At December 31, 2015 3,990,921,569 2,440,410,614 340 206 546 Share capital at December 31, 2016 and 2015 also included 50,000 issued and fully paid sterling deferred shares of £1 each. See Note 2 "Acquisition of BG Group plc"

At Royal Dutch Shell plc's Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2016, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of €185 million (representing 2,643 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 24, 2017, and the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2017, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Royal Dutch Shell plc in a general meeting.

6. Other reserves

OTHER RESERVES $ million Merger

reserve Share premium reserve Capital redemption reserve Share plan reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income Total At January 1, 2016 3,398 154 84 1,658 (22,480) (17,186) Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders - - - - (5,949) (5,949) Scrip dividends (17) - - - - (17) Shares issued1 33,930 - - - - 33,930 Share-based compensation - - - (14) 534 520 At December 31, 2016 37,311 154 84 1,644 (27,895) 11,298 At January 1, 2015 3,405 154 83 1,723 (19,730) (14,365) Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders - - - - (2,750) (2,750) Scrip dividends (7) - - - - (7) Repurchases of shares - - 1 - - 1 Share-based compensation - - - (65) - (65) At December 31, 2015 3,398 154 84 1,658 (22,480) (17,186) See Note 2 "Acquisition of BG Group plc"

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Royal Dutch Shell plc becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The "Shell" Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The increase in the merger reserve in 2016 in respect of the shares issued represents the difference between the fair value and the nominal value of the shares issued for the acquisition of BG. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.

7. Derivative contracts and debt excluding finance lease liabilities

The table below provides the carrying amounts of derivatives contracts held, disclosed in accordance with

IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement.

DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS $ million Dec 31, 2016 Sep 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Included within: Trade and other receivables - non-current 405 1,054 744 Trade and other receivables - current 5,957 7,898 13,114 Trade and other payables - non-current 3,315 1,804 1,687 Trade and other payables - current 6,418 7,771 10,757

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2015, presented in the Annual Report and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at December 31, 2016 are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2015, and the carrying amounts of derivative contracts measured using predominantly unobservable inputs have not changed materially since that date.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding finance lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

DEBT EXCLUDING FINANCE LEASE LIABILITIES $ million Dec 31, 2016 Sep 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Carrying amount 77,617 83,279 52,194 Fair value1 81,311 87,907 53,480 Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities

DEFINITIONS

A. Earnings on a current cost of supplies basis attributable to shareholders

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. The current cost of supplies adjustment does not impact cash flow from operating activities in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The reconciliation of CCS earnings to net income is as follows.

Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 1,072 1,519 1,874 Earnings on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings) 3,692 4,155 (40) (71) (34) Attributable to non-controlling interest (159) (313) 1,032 1,448 1,840 Earnings on a current cost of supplies basis attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 3,533 3,842 536 (85) (932) Current cost of supplies adjustment 1,085 (1,955) (27) 12 31 Non-controlling interest (43) 52 1,541 1,375 939 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 4,575 1,939 67 59 3 Non-controlling interest 202 261 1,608 1,434 942 Income/(loss) for the period 4,777 2,200

B. Identified items

Identified items are shown to provide additional insight into segment earnings and income attributable to shareholders. They include the full impact on Shell's CCS earnings of the following items: divestment gains and losses, impairments, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (see below), and redundancy and restructuring. Further items may be identified in addition to the above.

Impacts of accounting for derivatives

In the ordinary course of business Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products as well as power and environmental products. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs (see also below); furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower.

As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period; or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis.

In addition, certain UK gas contracts held by Upstream are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes.

The accounting impacts of the aforementioned are reported as identified items in this Report.

Impacts of exchange rate movements on deferred tax balances

With effect from 2016, identified items include the impact on deferred tax balances of exchange rate movements arising on:

The conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses. This primarily impacts the Integrated Gas and Upstream segments.

The conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency. This primarily impacts the Corporate segment.

The comparative information presented in this Report has been restated for this definition change. The following table sets out the impact of the definition change on the identified items for the year 2015.

RESTATED IDENTIFIED ITEMS BY SEGMENT $ million Quarters Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Identified items as previously reported Integrated Gas 15 (117) (878) (347) Upstream 1,849 (146) (7,340) (479) Downstream (132) (215) (136) 978 Corporate and Non-controlling interest (217) 4 464 (137) Impact of definition change Integrated Gas (367) 49 (469) 227 Upstream (254) 54 (292) 30 Downstream - - - - Corporate and Non-controlling interest 129 (28) 155 (4) Identified items as restated Integrated Gas (352) (68) (1,347) (120) Upstream 1,595 (92) (7,632) (449) Downstream (132) (215) (136) 978 Corporate and Non-controlling interest (88) (24) 619 (141)

C. Capital investment

Capital investment is a measure used to make decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. It is defined as the sum of capital expenditure, acquisition of BG, exploration expense (excluding well write-offs), new investments in joint ventures and associates, new finance leases and other adjustments. The reconciliation of capital investment to capital expenditure is as follows.

Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 Capital investment: 1,145 1,092 1,357 Integrated Gas 26,214 5,178 3,490 5,279 4,463 Upstream 47,507 18,349 2,251 1,325 1,974 Downstream 6,057 5,119 27 9 100 Corporate 99 215 6,913 7,705 7,894 Total 79,877 28,861 - - - Capital investment related to the acquisition of BG Group plc (52,904) - (527) (255) (5) Investments in joint ventures and associates (1,330) (896) (416) (298) (281) Exploration expense, excluding exploration wells written off (1,274) (2,948) (215) (1,723) (29) Finance leases (2,343) (91) (41) (147) (280) Other 90 1,205 5,714 5,282 7,299 Capital expenditure 22,116 26,131

Organic capital investment includes capital expenditure and new finance leases of existing subsidiaries, investments in existing joint ventures and associates, and exploration expense (excluding well write-offs). Inorganic capital investment includes investments related to the acquisition of businesses, investments in new joint ventures and associates, and new acreage.

Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 6,913 7,705 7,748 Organic capital investment 26,913 28,403 - - 146 Inorganic capital investment 52,964 458 6,913 7,705 7,894 Total capital investment 79,877 28,861

D. Divestments

Divestments is a measure used to monitor the progress of Shell's divestment programme. This measure comprises proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses, joint ventures and associates, and other Integrated Gas, Upstream and Downstream investments, adjusted onto an accruals basis, and proceeds from sale of interests in entities while retaining control (for example, proceeds from sale of interest in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.). As a result of our divestment programme, we expect gearing to reduce over time, and depending on terms and conditions of transactions there is the potential for gains as well as the potential for impairments with regards to certain assets.

Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 1,306 204 1,398 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 2,072 4,720 1,411 115 26 Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates 1,565 276 (81) (15) (397) Other (in Cash flow from investing activities) (203) (664) 289 - 297 Proceeds from sale of interests in entities while retaining control 1,108 595 78 (85) 380 Other1 167 613 3,003 219 1,704 Total 4,709 5,540 Of which: 47 20 (6) Integrated Gas 352 269 1,205 166 280 Upstream 1,451 2,478 1,747 24 1,425 Downstream 2,889 2,282 4 9 5 Corporate 17 511 Mainly changes in non-current receivables included within Other (in Cash flow from investing activities), which are not considered to be divestments.

E. Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed (ROACE) measures the efficiency of Shell's utilisation of the capital that it employs. In this calculation, ROACE is defined as income for the period, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, as a percentage of the average capital employed for the period. Capital employed consists of total equity, current debt and non-current debt.

$ million 2016 2015 Income for the period 4,777 2,200 Interest expense after tax 2,730 2,030 Income before interest expense 7,507 4,230 Capital employed - opening 222,500 218,326 Capital employed - closing 280,988 222,500 Capital employed - average 251,744 220,413 ROACE 3.0% 1.9%

Return on average capital employed on a CCS basis excluding identified items is defined as the sum of CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items for the period, as a percentage of the average capital employed for the period.

$ million 2016 2015 CCS earnings excluding identified items for the period 7,185 11,446 Capital employed - opening 222,500 218,326 Capital employed - closing 280,988 222,500 Capital employed - average 251,744 220,413 ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items 2.9% 5.2%

F. Gearing

Gearing, defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) as a percentage of total capital (net debt plus total equity), is a key measure of Shell's capital structure.

$ million Dec 31, 2016 Sep 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Current debt 9,484 11,192 5,530 Non-current debt 82,992 86,637 52,849 Total debt 92,476 97,829 58,379 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (19,130) (19,984) (31,752) Net debt 73,346 77,845 26,627 Add: Total equity 188,511 188,729 164,121 Total capital 261,857 266,574 190,748 Gearing 28.0% 29.2% 14.0% $ million Dec 31, 2016 Sep 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Total debt, of which: 92,476 97,829 58,379 Finance leases 14,859 14,550 6,185

G. Operating expenses

Operating expenses comprise production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses. Underlying operating expenses exclude identified items.

Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 6,703 6,890 7,515 Production and manufacturing expenses 28,434 28,095 2,912 2,856 3,090 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 12,101 11,956 280 248 297 Research and development 1,014 1,093 9,895 9,994 10,902 Operating expenses 41,549 41,144 Less identified items: (51) (359) (113) Redundancy and restructuring charges (1,870) (430) - (390) (319) Provisions (915) (1,150) - - - BG acquisition costs (422) - (51) (749) (432) (3,207) (1,580) 9,844 9,245 10,470 Underlying operating expenses 38,342 39,564

H. Free cash flow

Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments, after investment in maintaining and growing our business. It is defined as follows:

Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 2016 2015 9,170 8,492 5,423 Cash flow from operating activities 20,615 29,810 (3,429) (5,168) (6,186) Cash flow from investing activities (30,963) (22,407) 5,741 3,324 (763) Free cash flow (10,348) 7,403

February 2, 2017

The information in this Report reflects the unaudited consolidated financial position and results of Royal Dutch Shell plc. Company No. 4366849, Registered Office: Shell Centre, London, SE1 7NA, England, UK.

