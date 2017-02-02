Vantaa, Finland, 2017-02-02 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 2 February 2017, at 9.00 Finnish time (EET)



The Shareholders' Nomination Committee's proposal on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Cramo Plc and the amendment of the charter of the Nomination Committee



Proposal on the composition of the Board of Directors



The Shareholders' Nomination Committee of Cramo Plc proposes to the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which is planned to be held on 30 March 2017, that the number of members of the Board of Directors be confirmed as seven (7) ordinary members. The Nomination Committee proposes that, in accordance with their consents, the following current members of the Board be re-elected: Perttu Louhiluoto, Peter Nilsson, Joakim Rubin, Raimo Seppänen, Erkki Stenberg and Caroline Sundewall, and that Veli-Matti Reinikkala be elected as new Board member, all to serve for a term ending at the end of the Annual General Meeting 2018.



The current Chairman of the Board of Directors Helene Biström has announced that she will not be available for re-election. While preparing the proposal for the composition of the Board of Directors, the Nomination Committee has specifically sought to identify a new Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Based on the Nomination Committee's survey, discussions with the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the CEO of the Group, reports of an independent recruiting consultancy as well as the Board self-evaluation and evaluation process conducted by an independent consultant, the Nomination Committee has decided to propose Veli-Matti Reinikkala to be elected as a member of the Board of Directors. Further, the Nomination Committee recommends that the Board of Directors elect Veli-Matti Reinikkala as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Veli-Matti Reinikkala (born 1957) has held several senior management positions in ABB, including President of Region Europe in 2015 and member of the Group Executive Committee 2006-2015, Head of Process Automation Division 2006-2014, Business Area Manager for ABB Process Automation in 2005 and Automation Technologies Division Manager in China 2003-2004. Reinikkala is currently a member of the board of directors at UPM-Kymmene Corporation (since 2007) and Fortum Corporation (since 2016). He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Helsinki School of Economics.



Proposal on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors



The Nomination Committee proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Chairman of the Board be paid EUR 70,000 per year, the deputy chairman of the Board EUR 40,000 per year and the other members of the Board EUR 35,000 per year. Furthermore it is proposed that 50 percent of the annual remuneration be paid in Cramo shares purchased on the market on behalf of the Board members. The remuneration may also be paid by transferring the Company's own shares based on the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of Shareholders. In case such purchase of shares is not carried out due to reasons related to either the Company or a Board member, the annual remuneration shall be paid entirely in cash.



In addition, the Nomination Committee proposes that all Board members would be entitled to a compensation of EUR 1,000 per attended Board committee meeting and that the member of the Board elected in the position of Chairman of the Audit Committee would receive an additional compensation of EUR 5,000 per year. Reasonable travel expenses will be refunded in accordance with an invoice.



The charter of the Nomination Committee



The Nomination Committee proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the charter of the Nomination Committee shall be amended so that only changes to the charter needs to be adopted at the AGM. Currently the charter needs to be adopted annually regardless if any changes are made. In addition, four minor clarifying changes are proposed.



More information on the Shareholders' Nomination Committee's proposed members of the Board of Directors and its full proposal on the remuneration will be made available on company's website. The Nomination Committee's proposals will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.



The Shareholders' Nomination Committee of Cramo Plc is chaired by Mikael Moll, Partner, Zeres Capital. The members of the Nomination Committee are Ari Autio, Member of the Board of Directors of foundation, Rakennusmestarien säätiö, Esko Torsti, Director, Non-listed investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Helene Biström, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cramo Plc.



