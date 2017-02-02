Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Q4 2016 Results

We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Schibsted Media Group Q4 2016 report on 8 February 2017.

Quarterly Earnings Release

Time: 8 February 2017 at 07.00 CET

Interim report, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at www.schibsted.com/ir.

Results Presentation

Time: 8 February 2017 at 09.00 CET

Location: Schibsted's premises in Apotekergata 10, Oslo.

The presentation will be webcasted live at www.schibsted.com/ir. It will be presented in English.

CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and EVP CFO Trond Berger will present.

A recording of the presentation will be available on our web site shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Conference call - Q&A session

Time: 8 February 2017 at 14.00 CET

Questions relating to the results will be answered in a conference call. The session will be held in English. To participate, please call:

Norway: 800 51084

UK: 0800 358 6377

USA: 800-347-6311

International: +44 (0)330 336 9412

Conference ID is 5190357.

A recording of the conference call will be made available at www.schibsted.com/ir.

Yours sincerely,

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

