by Carl Johannes Muth

Armenia will soon announce a tender for the construction of a 40-50 MW solar plant near the village of Masrik in Gegharkunik province. According to Tamara Babayan, director of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Foundation, all 40 companies that attended the Energy Week 2017 in Yerevan in January have expressed their willingness to participate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...