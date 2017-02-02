

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income increased 6 percent to 161 million euros from last year's 152 million euros last year.



Earnings per share were 0.14 euro, same as last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.17 euro, same as last year.



Revenues for the quarter increased 6 percent to 1.65 billion euros from 1.68 billion euros a year earlier.



Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, said, 'We had a good start into the new fiscal year... We expect to achieve further growth in our markets during the coming months and, based on the long-term trends, also remain optimistic about the future. We confirm our forecast for the current fiscal year: higher revenue, earnings and margin.'



Looking ahead, for the second quarter, Infineon expects a quarter- on-quarter revenue increase of 5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points. At the mid-point of revenue guidance, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at 15 percent.



For fiscal 2017, Infineon continues to forecast revenue growth for the 2017 fiscal year of around 6 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, and a Segment Result Margin of 16 percent at the mid-point of revenue guidance.



