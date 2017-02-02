

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Galapagos NV (GLPG) has dosed the first patient in a phase IIa study evaluating GLPG2222 as an add-on to *Kalydeco in adult subjects with a diagnosis of cystic fibrosis harboring one F508del CFTR mutation and one gating mutation.



In the study, dubbed ALBATROSS, up to 35 evaluable subjects will be included. Topline results are expected in Q4 2017.



Galapagos is partnered with AbbVie in developing GLPG2222 in the US. Galapagos earned a $10 million milestone payment from AbbVie following the initiation of the phase I study of GLPG2222.



Kalydeco, developed by Vertex Pharma (VRTX), is an approved drug for cystic fibrosis.



Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) remains on track to present top line data from its phase II trial of GR-MD-02 in patients with NASH cirrhosis, dubbed NASH-CX, by early December 2017.



The trial has enrolled 162 NASH cirrhosis patients into the treatment phase. To date, 47 patients have completed all 52 weeks of infusions with GR-MD-02, and 122 patients have completed 26 weeks of infusions, the company noted.



Ophthotech Corp. (OPHT) has initiated a plan to review its strategic alternatives in order to maximize shareholder value.



As part of implementing the strategic plan, the company announced that Glenn Sblendorio will assume the role of President, effective immediately while Keith Westby will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer.



The company's shares have been hard-hit after its two phase III clinical trials of Fovista anti-PDGF therapy in combination with Lucentis failed to meet their primary endpoints last December. The drug was being developed as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration.



PAREXEL International Corp. (PRXL) has agreed to acquire The Medical Affairs Co. LLC, a provider of outsourced medical affairs services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.



Terms of the transaction were not revealed. The acquisition is expected to close this month.



Sanofi's (SNY) Xyzal Allergy 24HR has been approved by the FDA as an over-the-counter treatment for the relief of symptoms associated with seasonal and year-round allergies.



Specifically, two formulations of Xyzal are now approved for OTC use - 5 mg tablets for ages 6 years and older, as well as 0.5 mg/mL oral solution for ages 2 years and older, according to the company.



