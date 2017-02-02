Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S Skjern, 2nd February 2017
Nikolaj Plads 6
1007 København K
Stock Exchange Announcement No 2/2017
Very satisfactory results and solid capital base
-- Profit before tax of DKK 104.7 million compared to DKK 51.0 million in 2015
-- Return on equity before tax of 15.9 %
-- Capital ratio of 16.5 % and individual solvency requirements of 10.4 %
-- Solid liquidity reserves of DKK 1,219 million, corresponding to 185.4 %.
-- Core earnings of DKK 127.7 million, compared with DKK 116.2 million in 2015
-- Decrease in impairment to DKK 36.2 million, compared to DKK 63.9 million in 2015
-- For 2017 a core earnings in the range of DKK 120 - 130 million is expected
Best regards,
Skjern Bank
Hans Ladekjær Jeppesen Per Munck
Chairman of the Board Director
Questions should be directed to Director Per Munck by phone at 21 73 30 04.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=613103
Nikolaj Plads 6
1007 København K
Stock Exchange Announcement No 2/2017
Very satisfactory results and solid capital base
-- Profit before tax of DKK 104.7 million compared to DKK 51.0 million in 2015
-- Return on equity before tax of 15.9 %
-- Capital ratio of 16.5 % and individual solvency requirements of 10.4 %
-- Solid liquidity reserves of DKK 1,219 million, corresponding to 185.4 %.
-- Core earnings of DKK 127.7 million, compared with DKK 116.2 million in 2015
-- Decrease in impairment to DKK 36.2 million, compared to DKK 63.9 million in 2015
-- For 2017 a core earnings in the range of DKK 120 - 130 million is expected
Best regards,
Skjern Bank
Hans Ladekjær Jeppesen Per Munck
Chairman of the Board Director
Questions should be directed to Director Per Munck by phone at 21 73 30 04.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=613103