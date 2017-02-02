Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S Skjern, 2nd February 2017



Nikolaj Plads 6



1007 København K



Stock Exchange Announcement No 2/2017



Very satisfactory results and solid capital base



-- Profit before tax of DKK 104.7 million compared to DKK 51.0 million in 2015



-- Return on equity before tax of 15.9 %



-- Capital ratio of 16.5 % and individual solvency requirements of 10.4 %



-- Solid liquidity reserves of DKK 1,219 million, corresponding to 185.4 %.



-- Core earnings of DKK 127.7 million, compared with DKK 116.2 million in 2015



-- Decrease in impairment to DKK 36.2 million, compared to DKK 63.9 million in 2015



-- For 2017 a core earnings in the range of DKK 120 - 130 million is expected



Best regards,



Skjern Bank



Hans Ladekjær Jeppesen Per Munck



Chairman of the Board Director



Questions should be directed to Director Per Munck by phone at 21 73 30 04.



