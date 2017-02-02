Kesko Oyj: Kesko Board's proposals to the Annual General Meeting

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 02.02.2017 AT 09.10 1(2)

Kesko Board's proposals to the Annual General Meeting

Kesko Corporation's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting convened for 3 April 2017 that the dividend payable for the year 2016 be €2.00 per share. The Board's Audit Committee proposes that the firm of auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorised Public Accountants, be elected as the auditor of the Company.

Kesko Corporation's shareholders are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held in Messukeskus Helsinki, Conference Centre, Messuaukio 1, Helsinki, on Monday, 3 April 2017, starting at 13.00. In addition to the business specified for the Annual General Meeting in Article 10 of the Articles of Association, the following proposals of the Board of Directors and its Audit Committee will be handled by the Meeting:

Distributions of profits

The Board of Directors proposes that a dividend of €2.00 per share be paid for the year 2016 on the basis of the adopted balance sheet. The dividend would be paid to shareholders registered in the Company's register of shareholders kept by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the payment of dividend, 5 April 2017. No dividend is paid on own shares held by the Company as treasury shares on the record date for the payment of dividend. The Board of Directors proposes that the dividend pay date be 12 April 2017.

Auditor, auditor's remuneration and basis for reimbursement of expenses

The Board's Audit Committee proposes that the firm of auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorised Public Accountants, be elected as the Company's auditor. If the firm is elected as Kesko's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has announced that APA Mikko Nieminen shall be the auditor with principal responsibility. The Board's Audit Committee proposes that the auditor's remuneration and the reimbursements of the auditor's expenses be paid according to an invoice approved by the Company.

Donations for charitable purposes

The Board of Directors proposes that it be authorised to decide on the donations in a total maximum of €300,000 for charitable or similar purposes until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2018 and to decide on the donation recipients, purposes of use and other terms of the donations.

Available documents

The proposals of the Board of Directors and its Audit Committee are available on the Company's website at www.kesko.fi/yhtiokokous. The financial statements documents will be made available for shareholders on the Company's website on week 10. Copies of the documents will be sent to shareholders on request. They will also be available at the General Meeting.

Notice of General Meeting

The notice of the General Meeting will be published separately on the Company's website and as a stock exchange release at a later date.

Further information is available from Executive Vice President, Group General Counsel Anne Leppälä-Nilsson, tel. +358 105 322 347.

