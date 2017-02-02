

Danske Bank Plc seeks to adjust its subordinated debt structure



Helsinki, Finland February 2, 2017



Danske Bank Plc has previously received regulatory approval for early redemption of its outstanding perpetual subordinated bonds with ISIN code XS0235924288 and expects to exercise the call option at the earliest possible date. A formal call notice will be sent out in due course.



Danske Bank Plc has now also sought regulatory approval for early redemption of its outstanding perpetual subordinated bonds with ISIN code XS0202776299. Subject to obtaining regulatory approval, Danske Bank Plc will exercise the call option for these bonds at the earliest possible date and a formal call notice will be sent out in due course.



