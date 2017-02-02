

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening a tad lower on Thursday after strong gains the previous day. A mixed trend prevails in global markets, with U.S. stocks closing modestly higher overnight on the back of a strong earnings report from Apple and the Federal Reserve's relatively upbeat view of the world's largest economy, while Asian markets turned in a mixed performance.



Japan's Nikkei index fell more than 1 percent as a stronger yen due to heightened uncertainty surrounding the new Trump administration soured investor mood. The U.S. dollar lost some steam after the Fed noted that market-based measures of inflation compensation are 'still low.'



With U.S. private payrolls and factory activity data pointing to a stronger economy, investors are pinning hopes that Friday's jobs report will be good.



Closer home, the U.K.'s small and medium-sized manufacturers saw new orders growing at the fastest pace in two years, the latest SME Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed. According to the survey of 422 SME manufacturers, the outlook for the next year remained generally positive in the three months to January.



The Bank of England will announce its policy decision later today, although no changes to policy are expected. The focus would be on the quarterly inflation report, which reveals the Bank's latest forecasts on economic growth and inflation.



Oil futures eased in Asian deals after rallying to their highest settlement in more than three weeks on Wednesday as Iran confirmed a ballistic missile test.



Overnight, the S&P 500 closed marginally higher to snap a four-day losing streak as the Fed noted improvements in consumer and business sentiment after leaving interest rates unchanged. The Dow inched up 0.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added half a percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.9 percent on Wednesday, with positive earnings updates from the likes of Siemens, Roche and Volvo along with solid manufacturing data from China, Europe and the U.S. offering support.



The German DAX rallied 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



