Gunnebo Year-end Report 2016

Comments on the fourth quarter by Gunnebo's President and CEO, Henrik Lange

"The fourth quarter was a strong end to the year with a turnover of MSEK 1,776, which is an increase of 6%. Organically, sales increased by 3% and the operating margin ex-cluding non-recurring items amounted to 9.7%.

For the full year, we reported an operating margin excluding non-recurring items of 7.2%, which means we have met our financial target of a 7% operating margin.

Development of our Business

Region EMEA showed organic sales growth of 2% during the fourth quarter. Sales were strong primarily in Southern Europe, Central Europe and Eastern Europe whereas they were weaker in France and the UK.

Region Asia-Pacific continued to show organic growth also during the fourth quarter. Sales were strong in South Korea, mainly due to a larger installation within Entrance Security, and in India where the ATM business continued to perform well.

Region Americas had organic sales growth of 4% during the fourth quarter. In both North and South America sales developed positively.

The positive trend in Entrance Security's sales continued. The sales in mass transit continued to develop well, with deliveries of several orders for metro systems in both Asia and Europe.

In Cash Management, sales in Europe of the closed cash management system, SafePay, continued positively during the period and several major customers placed new orders. In North America we received several large orders for airtube systems from American banks.

In Safes & Vaults, both sales in the ATM and certified safe segments developed positively.

In Electronic Security sales during the quarter were below last year, due to weaker sales in Europe".

Q4 Financial Results

For the fourth quarter, we reported organic sales growth of 3%, as well as an operating profit excluding non-recurring items of MSEK 172, giving an operating margin of 9.7%. With a strong fourth quarter, it is a milestone to report an operating margin of 7.2% for the year. With a clear strategy and structure, we are now equipped to continue executing our strategy for profitable growth.

Fourth Quarter 2016

Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,776 (1,677), organically they increased by 3%.

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 142 (121) and the operating margin increased to 8.0% (7.2).

Operating profit excluding items of non-recurring items amounted to MSEK 172 (149), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.7% (8.9).

Net profit increased to MSEK 96 (80).

Earnings per share increased to SEK 1.25 (1.05).

(1.05). The free cash flow amounted to MSEK 107 (218).



Full Year2016

Net sales amounted to MSEK 6,088 (6,052), organically they increased by 1%.

Operating profit increased to MSEK 366 (320) and the operating margin increased to 6.0% (5.3%).

Operating profit excluding items of non-recurring items increades to MSEK 438 (397), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.2% (6.6%).

Net profit increased to MSEK 209 (168).

Earnings per share improved to SEK 2.71 (2.18).

(2.18). The free cash flow improved to MSEK 159 (56).

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 1.20 (SEK 1.00) per share.

