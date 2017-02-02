

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.53 billion, or $1.21 per share. This was up from $1.20 billion, or $0.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $5.59 billion. This was down from $6.40 billion last year.



AstraZeneca PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.53 Bln. vs. $1.20 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $0.94 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.7% -Revenue (Q4): $5.59 Bln vs. $6.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -12.7%



