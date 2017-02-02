Kesko Oyj: Shareholders' proposals to the Annual General Meeting for the number of Kesko's Board of Directors members and their remuneration

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 02.02.2017 AT 09.20 1(1)

Shareholders' proposals to the Annual General Meeting for the number of Kesko's Board of Directors members and their remuneration

Kesko Corporation's shareholders jointly holding over 10% of the votes attached to the Company shares have made a proposal to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 3 April 2017 for the number of Board members, their remuneration and the reimbursement of their expenses.

Proposal for the number of Board members

Kesko Corporation's shareholders jointly holding over 10% of the votes attached to the Company shares have proposed that the Company's Annual General Meeting resolve that the number of Board members be the present seven (7).

Proposal for the remuneration of Board members and the reimbursement of their expenses

In addition, the same shareholders propose that the remuneration of the Board members and the reimbursement of their expenses remain unchanged. The remuneration and the reimbursement of expenses are as follows:

- the Board Chair, an annual remuneration of €80,000,

- the Board Deputy Chair, an annual remuneration of €50,000,

- a Board member, an annual remuneration of €37,000,

- a meeting fee of €500/meeting for a Board meeting and its Committee's meeting, and a meeting fee of €1,000/meeting to a Committee Chair who is not the Chair or the Deputy Chair of the Board,

- daily allowances and the reimbursements of travel expenses are paid to the Board members in accordance with the general travel rules of Kesko.

The above proposals will be included in the notice of the General Meeting which will be published separately.

Further information is available from Executive Vice President, Group General Counsel Anne Leppälä-Nilsson, tel. +358 105 322 347.

