

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices increased for the first time in more than two years in December, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in the previous month. It was the first rise since October 2014.



Domestic market prices edged up 0.1 percent annually in December and foreign market prices rose by 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.8 percent from November, when it increased by 0.1 percent.



