Health Ingredients in South East Asia: Sign Up for Fast Growing Opportunities

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than 2 months' time,Hi SEA/ CPhIis set to open its doors fromMarch 22-24 at Jakarta International Expo,offeringa dedicated health and pharma ingredients trading platform forthe region.

In a 2015 global survey by Nielsen, half of the respondents around the world declared they were overweight. In the same survey it emerged that 76% of global consumers were willing to spend more for food products that promote health benefits. In Asia that percentage stood at 81%. No wonder a surge of Asian food and beverage companies leveraging this opportunity. An example being food giant Mayora Indah, based in Indonesia, whose healthy products constituted 18% of their revenue in 2016.

A subsequent, 2016 Nielsen survey additionally suggested that the top 3 food ingredients Asian consumers want to avoid are artificial preservatives, artificial flavours and artificial colours, including MSG, hormones used in animal products and artificial sweeteners.

In fact, Asia has long been a huge draw for food supplements and innovation, remaining one of the most lucrative regions in the world. Due to its staggering population, culture, and trends, the region will continue to grow as a global consumer of supplements, functional foods and beverages, complex nutraceuticals, and nutricosmetics. In particular, Southeast Asia - with its growing middle class - is primed to be a strong market force in the next few years.

Still, there are some clear issues the Southeast Asia market will need to tackle as it continues to grow. First, certain regulatory measures related to safety must be met. Trust will also be a major key driver, moving forward. That is why a trade event likeHi SEA / CPhIis key to the healthy progress of the market.

Alongside the show, a cutting edge, focused conference is held, tackling both the perspective of local ASEAN companies expanding their business worldwide and international companies willing to break into the south East Asian health food markets.

Organized by UBM and supported by renowned associations such as the Indonesian Pharmaceutical Association, Indonesian Food & Beverage Association -- GAPMMI, the Indonesian Functional Food and Nutraceutical Association and IUFoST, Hi SEA / CPhIwillprovide a trusted meeting point and a solid conference for all pharma and food professionals in the region to build on.

