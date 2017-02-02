

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK food producer Cranswick Plc (CWK.L) reported Thursday that its trading during the third quarter of the financial year was in line with the Board's expectations.



In its trading update, the company said third-quarter total and underlying revenue was well ahead of the prior year, underpinned by strong volume growth.



It was supported, as anticipated, by a robust performance over the key Christmas trading period. Export sales continued to grow strongly, with Far East revenues well ahead of the same quarter last year. This reflected both ongoing demand from the region and increased output from the Group's two primary processing facilities.



Looking ahead, the company said its Board is confident in both the prospects for the remainder of the current financial year and the continued long term success and development of the business.



