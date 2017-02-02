NetEnt Games Live in Mexico With Codere

STOCKHOLM, Feb 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NetEnt recently signed a license agreement with Codere to enter the regulated online casino market in Mexico. Spanish-based gaming operator Codere is an existing customer of NetEnt and has a significant presence on the traditional land-based casino markets in Spain, Italy and Latin America. Codere is one of the largest casino operators in Mexico and has an operator license for both land-based and online casino operations. NetEnt can provide its games to Codere through Codere's existing operator license.

For more information about the agreement with Codere in Mexico, please see the press release from December 2016: https://www.netent.com/en/netent-enters-mexico-with-codere/

About NetEnt

NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world's most successful online casino operators. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (NET-B) and employs 900 people in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Krakow, Gothenburg, Gibraltar and New Jersey. www.netent.com

