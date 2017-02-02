sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,658 Euro		-0,135
-0,36 %
WKN: A2ABB6 ISIN: GB00BZ4BQC70 Ticker-Symbol: JMT2 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,608
39,448
09:03
38,697
39,517
09:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC37,658-0,36 %