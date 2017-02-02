

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported that its portfolio continues to perform in line with expectations, overall, for the period from 1 October 2016 to 31 December 2016, and the newer portfolio companies are performing well since acquisition. Portfolio income totalled 19.2 million pounds in the period, against 14.5 million pounds in the quarter to 31 December 2015. Non-income cash received in the period totalled 5.6 million pounds, compared to 0.9 million pounds in the same quarter last year. The Group said the increase reflects the contribution of the investments completed since the beginning of the financial year. 3i Group said it is on track to deliver target dividend of 7.55 pence per share for fiscal 2017.



Richard Laing, Chairman of 3i Infrastructure, said: 'The Board is pleased with the performance over the period. Since October, the Company has secured two attractive new investments, further diversifying the portfolio. All of the proceeds from the equity raise have now been invested.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX