SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- NewVoiceMedia, a global provider of inside sales and contact center technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, today announced that FlixBus, Europe's leading long-distance bus provider, is using its ContactWorld platform to enhance its contact center operations and customer experience throughout Europe.

FlixBus signed a three-year agreement for NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution to replace unreliable, inflexible contact center technology which didn't provide omni-channel capabilities within Salesforce. NewVoiceMedia's inside sales and contact center technology integrates seamlessly with Salesforce to ensure all customer interactions are tracked and service levels measured, offering FlixBus communications that are complementary to its Salesforce system. The company selected ContactWorld to support its rapid global expansion, for its deep integration with Salesforce, global insights, comprehensive reporting and rich functionality, in order to offer the best possible experience for its European customer base served from multiple locations, while improving the satisfaction of its advisors.

With ContactWorld, the company's customer service agents will now benefit from immediate access to a customer's entire history of interactions and inbound calls can be intelligently managed and routed, ensuring callers are connected to the most appropriate consultant -- improving handling time and customer satisfaction. With a true cloud environment, NewVoiceMedia also offers the company a flexible platform for growth and reduced capital investments.

Furthermore, advisors can log into the same system wherever they are, as all they need is a phone and internet connection, meaning they can work from multiple locations. The platform offers a real-time window into the entire contact center operation, so advisors can be easily managed, and customizable, rich reports allow the company to understand where improvement opportunities exist.

Daniel Krauss, Founder and CIO of FlixBus, comments, "Following an extensive selection process, we are pleased to have chosen NewVoiceMedia as our long-term partner. We wanted a scalable, reliable, cloud solution with the best Salesforce integration on the market and were impressed with the features ContactWorld offers. Having all our customer communications and rich customer data together in one platform will completely transform the way we manage our customer service."

Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, adds, "We're delighted to be working with FlixBus, and accelerating our business throughout Europe. Our integration capabilities and scalable technology will help the company deliver a completely unique, personalized customer experience to thousands of customers around the world, while also improving advisor performance and satisfaction. And as a true cloud solution, FlixBus benefits from complete scalability as the business grows, as new functionality and consultants can be added in minutes."

Launched in 2013 in Germany, FlixBus is a young mobility provider offering a sustainable, comfortable and favorable way to travel across Europe. The company offers an expanding network and 100,000 daily connections to 1,000 destinations in 20 countries. With services such as free WiFi, an innovative ticketing-system, flexible online booking, its own smartphone app and CO2 compensation, the Flix-comfort is state-of-the-art, with the customer enjoying a green and comfortable means of transport for any budget.

