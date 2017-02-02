Steve Owen Joins Siegel+Gale as Executive Creative Director for EMEA.

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand strategy, design and experience firm Siegel+Gale (www.siegelgale.com) today announced the appointment of Steve Owen to executive creative director. Owen brings more than 20 years of design and branding experience to the firm and will oversee its expanding creative practice in EMEA.

Commenting on the new appointment, Philip Davies, EMEA president of Siegel+Gale, said: "We're delighted Steve isjoining our EMEA team. His experience as a simplifier with a passion for design and language will add to our capabilities in the region. Steve's ability to distill complexity intoconsistentlyengaging brand experiences iswhat sets him apart."

Owen joins Siegel+Gale from Heavenly and, prior to that, Landor Associates where he served as executive creative director. Throughout his career, Owen has led numerous creative projects for global clients including England Rugby, Patek Philippe, Jaguar Cars, Warner Bros, ITN and Amnesty International. His design accolades include golds in DBA Design Effectiveness, the Marketing Society Awards, a Critique Award and eight D&AD Pencils.

"I can't describe how excited I am to be joining Siegel+Gale," said Owen. "From the moment I met Philip and his team I knew this was a place I wanted to work. A belief in creating compelling, modern brand experiences through honesty, integrity and simplicity is at the heart of everything Siegel+Gale does. It's a philosophy I also hold dear, and I look forward to helping deliver this ethos to the highest possible creative standard."

Siegel+Gale (www.siegelgale.com) is the simplicity company. We seek it, defend it and embrace it in everything we do to help brands reach their true potential. Simplicity is the centrepiece of the strategies we develop that reveal the unique truths of an organisation, the engaging stories we create that connect brands with their audiences, and the meaningful experiences we deliver that are both unexpectedly fresh and remarkably clear.

Since 1969, Siegel+Gale has championed simplicity for leading corporations, nonprofits and government organisations worldwide. We have offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Dubai and Shanghai, but we're willing to fly just about anywhere. We're also not alone. As part of the DAS Group of Companies, we have strong partners all around the world.

The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), is a global group of marketing services companies. DAS includes over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: specialty, PR, healthcare, CRM, events, promotional marketing, branding and research. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organisations, DAS serves international, regional, national and local clients through more than 700 offices in 71 countries.

