RideCell Opens European Office And Expands Globally With Worldwide Executive Hires

New mobility service innovator strengthens presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific with worldwide executive leadership and transportation partnerships.

MUNICH, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RideCell,' Inc., provider of the leading software platform for ridesharing and carsharing services, expands into Europe and Asia-Pacific with the establishment of RideCell EMEA GmbH, the opening of a European headquarters, and the hiring of key executives to focus on these geographies. The global expansion is part of an initiative to deepen the industry talent at RideCell. Overall corporate headcount is anticipated to reach 100 employees within the next few months, equipping RideCell to fulfill global interest in new mobility services.

This momentum bolsters the company's success in the U.S. where its flagship customer ReachNow, BMW's groundbreaking new mobility business, has acquired 40,000 customers in its first nine months. Today RideCell has numerous global customers, including automotive OEMs and corporate and university campuses.

Driving RideCell's expansion in Europe are Armin Fendrich, general manager of the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region and an experienced team of sales managers and solutions engineers. Based in RideCell's new office in Munich, Germany, Armin leads the growth of autonomous and new mobility services in EMEA. Armin has a strong base of experience in growing business for global automotive, navigation software, and service companies, including Panasonic/Aupeo, Nokia, NNG, and deCarta.

"As RideCell focuses on automotive partnerships, I'm excited about the business we're building in the EMEA region," said Armin. "We have some interesting proofs of concept in the works right now. In the coming weeks, we'll be announcing the launch of a new mobility service with a major European enterprise."

Building business in Japan, China, and Australia, Paul Drysch serves as vice president of business development and general manager of the Asia-Pacific region. With more than 20 years of sales leadership experience in the connected vehicle and IoT markets, Paul leads a team that includes Takeshi Mitsutani, an industry veteran with expertise in structuring business relationships between U.S. and Japanese technology companies. RideCell also has a team focused on opening the China market.

RideCell is in the process of completing multiple agreements with automotive OEMs and new mobility providers in Europe and APAC, in addition to expanding the customer base in the U.S.

"As global attitudes toward transportation change, increasing demand for ridesharing and carsharing services, RideCell has responded by building leadership, staff, and partnerships in key locations where consumers and automotive OEMs need them the most," said Aarjav Trivedi, founder and CEO of RideCell. "A larger international footprint, a strong executive team, and sustained growth in consumer demand will enable RideCell to continue to help customers define innovative offerings and grow their mobility services businesses."

