GenePOC Announces Product Launch in Europe and Middle East

QUÉBEC CITY and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GenePOC announces the commercialization of its Clostridium difficile and Group B Strep molecular tests in Europe, along with onboarding additional partners to cover the EMEA market

GenePOC, Inc. (GenePOC) a member of the Debiopharm Group is proud to announce that it has started the commercialization of its first two CE-IVD marked tests, GenePOC' CDiff and GenePOC' GBS assays on the revogene' platform that recently obtained CE-IVD marking. In addition to the distribution partners across all major markets in Europe announced earlier, distribution agreements have been signed with Sedeer Medical, Headquarters in Qatar, and Bühlmann Laboratories in Switzerland. GenePOC has today commercial reach across Europe and the Middle East for the commercialization of its first products. This is a key milestone in the evolution of GenePOC's commercial operations.

"The GenePOC CDiff test will fulfill the increasing market need for affordable, fully automated and easy to use testing at Point of Care as early detection of C. difficile can lead to better control and management of the infection, which in turn can improve patient health, reduce the risk of transmission, and potentially lower mortality and morbidity", Patrice Allibert CEO of GenePOC commented. "We are also delighted to start our commercialization with the signing of these additional collaborations. We have seen first-hand the enthusiasm of our partners during our first distributors' meeting in Q4 of 2016 and in recent pre-launch interactions. We expect the combination of exceptional products and partners to lead to rapid adoption of the revogene' platform", he continued.

The commercial partners signed up today are Astra Formedic S.r.l. in Italy, bestbion dx GmbH in Germany/Austria,BiosynexGroupinFrance,EMMLifeScienceABinSweden/Denmark/Finland/Nor-way/Iceland, Fannin Ltd in Ireland, Mediphos Group BV in Netherlands/Belgium/Luxembourg, Near Patient Diagnostics Ltd in the UK, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V. in Spain/Portugal, Sedeer Medical direct or through partners in Qatar, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, and Bühlmann Laboratories in Switzerland. Negotiations are ongoing for those countries not listed yet and GenePOC expects to sign on additional distributors in the coming months to best serve customers initially in the EMEA region and later in the year globally.

About GenePOC

GenePOC' is a company that specializes in the development of rapid diagnostic devices which enable the prevention and detection of infectious diseases. GenePOC is a member of the Debiopharm Group.

The company devised the GenePOC Diagnostics system, enabling rapid microbial testing at the point of care (POC). The revogene' instrument can analyze any type of infection in no more than an hour, is easy to operate and deals with a wide range of biological samples, making it a user-friendly and efficient tool.

Further information: http://www.genepoc-diagnostics.com/

About DebiopharmGroup

Debiopharm Group' is a Swiss-headquartered global biopharmaceutical group of five companies active worldwide in the development and manufacture of drugs and diagnostic tools. Debiopharm focuses on developing prescription drugs and diagnostics that target unmet medical needs. The group in-licenses and develops promising drug candidates. The products are commercialized by out-licensing partners and distribution partners to give access to the largest number of patients worldwide.

For more information, please see http://www.debiopharm.com

We are on Twitter. Follow @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews

Contactat DebiopharmInternationalSA

Christelle Tur

Communications Coordinator

christelle.tur@debiopharm.com

Tel.: +41-(0)21-321-01-11



Contact at GenePOC

Patrice Allibert

CEO

patrice.allibert@genepoc.ca

Tel.: +1-418-650-3535

