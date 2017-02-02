East Cheshire NHS Trust to Benefit from CAFM Explorer

LONDON, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

East Cheshire NHS Trust has selected CAFM Explorer, Idox's leading facilities management software, to help improve efficiency, transparency and decision-making across its three hospital sites in Macclesfield, Congleton and Knutsford.

The Trust will use CAFM Explorer, an all-in-one software solution, to replace a number of disparate data management systems, making it significantly easier for the estate team to manage every aspect of their facilities. Using an integrated database to store information across all facilities and properties, the new system gives the Trust greater visibility of their assets, enabling better-informed strategic decision-making and vastly improved reporting.

Mobile capability within CAFM Explorer will also provide the Trust's estate team with flexibility to access information on the move, increasing both productivity and communication.

East Cheshire NHS Trust is one of over 300 clients using CAFM Explorer to deliver safe, efficient and compliant facilities. The Trust's transition to the software solution extends Idox's reach to over 30% of the healthcare market, where it supports a range of organisations with their digital transformation goals.

