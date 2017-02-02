Germany's Leading Retail Operator bet90 to Launch Full Omni-Channel Experience Powered by SBTech

LONDON, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fast-growing sports betting operator bet90 has announced that it will be using industry-leading Omni-channel infrastructure provided by SBTech to execute its online and offline expansion plans.

bet90 will unify its online, mobile and retail operations with SBTech's Infinity Account, enabling customers to log in to their personal accounts via any device with a single wallet, enjoying optimised UX for each channel, with custom bonuses tailored to every player and loyalty rewards exclusive to Omni-channel customers.

With the Group's offline division having 2,000+ terminals across its retail network, mainly in Germany, bet90 is now set to benefit from the full SBTech retail product, with advanced management and monitoring of its shop network, real-time, multi-level 360Ëš player activity analysis across all channels, full operations support complete with superior reporting, and sophisticated cross- marketing capabilities. The system will also help the company adhere to the highest standards of social responsibility.

bet90 offers some of the fastest and most stable odds in the online betting industry, with huge global event coverage and very high stake and winnings limits. The company's move into Omni-channel is born of a desire to provide seamless customer journeys to its rapidly expanding customer base.

bet90 Director, Iosif Galea, explains: "As proven innovators in the football betting space, and with a reputation for speed and expertise, bet90 has been planning to offer an Omni-channel experience for some time. After extensive research, it was concluded that SBTech is the best partner to supply the necessary systems, due both to its reliability and its focus on rapid product development. We fully expect our new powers of personalisation to drive significant growth and increased turnover for bet90, especially in the online space.

Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech, commented: "SBTech's Omni-channel offering delivers a unified and ubiquitous user experience for customers of companies in regulated markets worldwide, enhancing operator profits across the board. It gives me great pleasure to confirm that we will be supplying our industry-leading solution to bet90, contributing to their ongoing success.

About bet90

Registered in Malta, bet90 is a renowned sports bookmaker. Its offline division is widely known also for the breadth of its event coverage, the stability of its odds and its high betting limits. The company has recently invested in expanding its online operations to build on its strong brand name and will over time also expand into key regulated markets across Europe.

About SBTech:

SBTech is an industry-leading provider of fully managed and semi-managed sports betting solutions and services in regulated markets, thanks to the world-class coverage of its sportsbook, unrivalled multi award-winning in-play betting, complete Omni-channel solution and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming Platform.

