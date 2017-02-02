Calypso Announces Utility Agreement with Equinoxe: Partnership to Provide Hedge Funds with Full Back and Middle Office Operations Support

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Calypso Technology, Inc., a leading provider of capital markets and investment management software, announced today that it has signed a utility partnership agreement with Equinoxe Alternative Investment Services, a premium service provider to the alternative investment management industry.

Using the Calypso platform, Equinoxe will provide full back and middle office support to hedge funds and family offices who trade a broad range of instrument types. Services include investment accounting, matching, confirmation, settlement, collateral management, and reconciliations as well as full front office operations. Equinoxe deploys Calypso on the Cloud, so they can easily scale up to meet their growing volume of business.

"Our partnership with Equinoxe reflects Calypso's strategy to build an ecosystem founded on our technology and on our capability to deliver Cloud based services," said Calypso CEO Pascal Xatart. "Fund managers increasingly rely on derivative instruments and, governed by regulations such as AIFM, require robust infrastructure for transparent reporting and risk management. Powered by Calypso, Equinoxe will deliver to their needs."

Alan McKenna, Head of Solutions for Equinoxe, added, "The timing of the partnership is excellent. There is a growing recognition among fund managers that back and middle office activities are a source of operational risk and a distraction from their core business. They are looking for a new approach, and our utility service creates a viable alternative for them. Working with an award-winning technology provider like Calypso is critical, as it gives the market additional confidence in the offering."

Calypso was recently awarded the 2016 Technology Provider of the Year by Asia Risk Magazine. Calypso was the #1 selling Treasury and Capital Markets Solution for the seventh consecutive year in the 2016 IBS Sales League Table.

About Calypso Technology, Inc.

Calypso Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of cross-asset front-to-back technology solutions for financial markets. Calypso software and Cloud services support trading, processing, accounting, risk management, and compliance in a uniquely integrated platform, bringing simplicity and cost efficiency to address today's business and regulatory imperatives. With 35,000 users in 68 countries, Calypsoaddresses the needs of capital markets, investment managers, collateral, clearing, treasury, and enterprise risk. The firm is consistently granted the most prestigious product and technology awards in the industry.

"Calypso" is a registered trademark of Calypso Technology, Inc. in the U.S., EU and other jurisdictions.Other parties' trademarks or service marks are the property of their respective owners and should be treated as such.

www.calypso.com

About Equinoxe Alternative Investment Services

Equinoxe is an independent premium service provider founded in 2007 by experienced hedge fund administration professionals. Headquartered in Bermuda, with offices in Bermuda, New York, Ireland, Malta, Atlanta, Mauritius and Singapore, it is a full-service alternative investment service company, providing administration, middle office and co sourced technology services.

