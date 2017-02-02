ETTEPLAN OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, FEBRUARY 2, 2017, AT 10 A.M.



ETTEPLAN'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 2016 TO BE PUBLISHED ON FEBRUARY 9, 2017



Etteplan Oyj will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2016 on Thursday, February 9, 2017 approximately at 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The release and related presentation material will be available in Finnish and in English on the Company's homepage at www.etteplan.com/Investors after the publishing.



Conference call and live webcast



Etteplan's President and CEO Juha Näkki will present Company's results for 2016 in a conference call and a live webcast for analysts and investors, held in English language, on February 9, 2017 starting at 3.30 p.m. Finnish time (EET).



To participate in the conference call please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference to +358 (0)9 7479 0360 and tell operator the event password: 843234. Questions can be asked in English after President and CEO's presentation only through conference call connection.



Juha Näkki's presentation can be followed as a live webcast on http://platform.goodmood.fi/goodmood/etteplan/live. The webcast starts at 3.30 p.m. Finnish time (EET). A recording of the webcast will be later available at www.etteplan.com/Investors.



Vantaa, February 2, 2017



Etteplan Oyj



Additional information:



Outi Torniainen, SVP, Communications & Marketing, tel. +358 40 512 1375



