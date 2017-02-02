Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Publishing of Asiakastieto Group's Financial Statement Release 2016 and Invitation to Press and Analysts Conference

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 2 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 10.00 A.M. EET

Publishing of Asiakastieto Group's Financial Statement Release 2016 and Invitation to Press and Analysts Conference

Asiakastieto Group will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2016 on Thursaday, 16 February 2017 at 12.00. The Financial Statement Release will also be published on Asiakastieto's investor website http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/ (http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/)

Press and analysts conference

Asiakastieto Group will hold a conference for analysts and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska will present the performance and events for the fourth quarter and financial year 2016.

Date and time: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 3.00 p.m.

Place: Asiakastieto Group Plc, Työpajankatu 10 A, 2nd Floor, 00580 Helsinki

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:

http://qsb.webcast.fi/a/asiakastieto/asiakastieto_2017_0216_q4/ (http://qsb.webcast.fi/a/asiakastieto/asiakastieto_2017_0216_q4/)

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below and the ID code 6715002:

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9105

The presentation material and webcast recording will be available on the company's investor website on Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 6.00 p.m.

To attend the result presentation please contact Investor Relations Manager Pia Katila either via e-mail at pia.katila@asiakastieto.fi (mailto:pia.katila@asiakastieto.fi) or by phone at +358 10 270 7506.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Jukka Ruuska

CEO

tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2015, the Group had around 13 000 contractual clients. It serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2015, the Group's net sales were EUR 43,7 million and it had 152 employees at the end of 2015. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Asiakastieto Group Oyj via Globenewswire

