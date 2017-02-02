sprite-preloader
Swedbank Mortgage Year-end Report 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Please access the complete report at www.swedbank.com/ir or in the enclosed pdf.

Swedbank Mortgage AB (in Swedish: Swedbank Hypotek) is a wholly owned subsidiary to Swedbank AB (publ). The mortgage lending is mainly originated through Swedbank's and the savings banks retail network as well as the Telephone bank, one of the largest bank-owned distribution networks in Sweden. No lending is performed outside of Sweden.

Swedbank Mortgage AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) and/or the regulatory framework of Nasdaq Stockholm. This information was sent to be published on 2 February, 2017 at 09.00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Stenborn, VD
Tel: 08-585 909 30

Kristina Norin, Ekonomichef
Tel: 08-585 902 72

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/swedbank-hypotek/r/swedbank-mortgage-year-end-report-2016,c2179065

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1142/2179065/622721.pdf

Year-End Report


© 2017 PR Newswire