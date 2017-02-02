Itiviti Introduces Fully Managed FIX Infrastructure Service

STOCKHOLM, Feb 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Introducing Itiviti Managed FIX - a global connectivity platform, delivered as a service.

- Scalable, business-enabling service, reducing TCO and time to market.

- Rich toolset for efficient onboarding, monitoring and troubleshooting.



Itiviti, a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry, today announced the launch of Itiviti Managed FIX, a fully managed service that delivers an end-to-end connectivity platform. Underpinned by Itiviti's industry-leading Catalys FIX engine, Itiviti Managed FIXcovers multiple asset-classes andprovides buy-side and sell-side firms with efficient global connectivity. It eliminates the need for capital investments in FIX infrastructure, while at the same time ensuring premium service delivery that meets the highest industry standards for reliability and performance.

Co-located at strategically selected cutting-edge data centers, Itiviti Managed FIX provides convenient access to global execution venues, FIX message normalization and drop copies, as well as active system and session monitoring. It combines service capabilities with a feature-rich, high availability platform that extends far beyond managed hardware and telecom infrastructure.

Value-added functionality includes support for rapid onboarding of new clients, client management and daily trading support. Itiviti provides advanced web-based tools for transparency and control of FIX activity, facilitating pre-trade order checks. Historical data on message flow can be displayed graphically, e.g. for message rates and client trading behavior.

"Itiviti Managed FIX combines our mastery of Itiviti technology and solid experience from FIX infrastructure solutions to make our expertise more conveniently available to our clients and to relieve them from the day-to-day burden of infrastructure ownership," said George Rosenberger, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Managed Services, Itiviti.

Several aspects contribute to make Itiviti Managed FIX a business enabling solution: It is highly scalable, and strategies for expansion and growth are facilitated by its support for multiple-asset classes. It also helps streamline operations, enabling firms to reallocate resources to their core businesses. Reinforced by a pool of FIX expertise, finding and keeping skilled tech staff is no longer an issue.

Sample features and benefits of Itiviti Managed FIX:

Covered by a premier support model (24x5.5).

Best practice service management. FIX infrastructure managed by Itiviti's dedicated operations team of ITIL certified professionals.

Reduced connectivity costs through Itiviti's Network Optimizer, which helps migrate buy-side connections to lower cost alternatives.

Full system redundancy applied to data center, hardware, software and networking.

Sophisticated monitoring dashboard provides detailed transparency into FIX activity.

Custom service options, supported and delivered by Itiviti Professional Services.

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry. Trading firms, banks, brokers and institutional clients rely on Itiviti technology, solutions and expertise for streamlining their daily operations, while gaining sustainable competitive edge in global markets.

With 13 offices and serving more than 400 customers worldwide, Itiviti was formed by uniting Orc Group, a leader in trading and electronic execution, and CameronTec Group, the global standard in financial messaging infrastructure and connectivity. From its foundation in 2016, Itiviti has a staff of 400 and an estimated annual revenue of SEK 700 million.

Itiviti is committed to continuous innovation to deliver trading infrastructure built for today's dynamic markets, offering highly adaptable platforms and solutions, enabling clients to stay ahead of competitive and regulatory challenges.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.

www.itiviti.com

