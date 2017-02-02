JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 2 February 2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to Randgold Resources Limited which voting rights are attached:(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting X rights are attached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:(iii) BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):(iv) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or 31 January, 2017 reached:(v) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified: 1 February, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or Financial Instruments holding for reached: (vi, vii) BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 10% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares(viii, ix) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of Situation previous Resulting situation after the triggering shares if to the triggering transaction possible transaction using the ISIN CODE -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Number of Number Number of voting % of voting Shares Voting of shares rights rights (x) Rights ------------------------------------------ Direct Indirect Direct (xi) (xii) Direct Indirect ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00B01C3S32 8,253,485 8,253,485 N/A N/A 7,019,402 N/A 7.48% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B: Qualifying Financial Instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting financial date(xiii) Conversion voting rights rights instrument Period(xiv) that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities Lending 1,017,367 1.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- American Depository Receipt 8,450,113 9.01% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments (xv, xvi) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Exercise Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting rights financial price date Conversion voting (xix, xx) instrument (xvii) period rights (xviii) instrument refers to ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFD 131,244 Nominal Delta --------------------- 0.13% 0.13% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total (A+B+C) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16,618,126 17.72% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:(xxi) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting % of voting rights through rights if it financial Total of both if equals or is instruments if it equals or is Name higher than the it equals or is higher than the notifiable higher than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Fund Advisors ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment 2.18% 8.17% 10.36% Management (UK) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Advisors, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trident Merger, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment Management, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Canada Holdings LP ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Fund Advisors ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Singapore) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock HK Holdco Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock HK Holdco Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Cayco Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Japan Holdings GK ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proxy Voting: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. Name of the proxy holder: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Regulatory Threshold 13. Additional information: Reporting Team ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14. Contact name: Marc-Oliver Lesch ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15. Contact telephone number: 020 7743 3650 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive Financial Director Investor & Media Relations Mark Bristow Graham Shuttleworth Kathy du Plessis +44 788 071 1386 +44 1534 735 333 +44 20 7557 7738 +44 779 775 2288 +44 779 771 1338 Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Contacts:

RNS

Customer

Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



