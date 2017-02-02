

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus grew less than initially estimated in November, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The trade surplus for November was revised down to EUR 878 million from EUR 908 million reported earlier. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 778 million.



Exports climbed 5.8 percent year-over-year in November, confirming the flash data published on January 9.



Imports rose 5.1 percent annually in November, revised up from a 4.6 percent increase seen in the flash data.



During the first eleven months of the year, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 9.4 billion versus EUR 7.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2015.



