

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Switzerland's retail sales data for December is due. Sales are forecast to drop 0.7 percent annually in December, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in November.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it fell against the euro and the pound



As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0692 against the euro, 1.2559 against the pound, 0.9905 against the U.S. dollar and 113.91 against the yen.



